Bearing Witness In Gaza

With an introduction by Jules Gibbs, poetry editor for The Progressive:

I first met the Palestinian poet and writer Mosab Abu Toha—along with his wife, Maram, and their three children—in Syracuse, New York, where Mosab was pursuing his MFA in Poetry. It was a warm, sunny, early fall day near the beginning of the pandemic; classes were online, and everyone was quarantining. They stood at the end of our driveway and we chatted for a while; the kids goofed around. Yazzan is eight years old now. Yaffa is seven. Mostafa, who was then in a stroller, is now three and a half. It's almost impossible to imagine them in the hellscape of war, displaced from their northern Gaza home in Beit Lahia, under fire, with friends and family members killed by explosions.

I’ve received a few brief emails from Mosab during this past week of extreme violence in Gaza, and he and his family are sheltering in the Jabalia refugee camp north of Gaza. In an email on October 20, he told me that they had access to running water for only two hours in the last fourteen days. No electricity for the past eight days. “Taking a shower feels like getting a diploma,” he said. “I survived death three times in the past fourteen days. No place is safe, even for a seven-day-old baby in her mother’s lap. I can smell death everywhere I walk.”

This may feel like no time for poetry, but I am confident Mosab would tell you that this is precisely the time for poetry, the time to bear witness, to make a “broken music” as a stay against death.

Despite his dire circumstances, Mosab has continued to write and send out work, and you can find recent essays in The New Yorker, The Washington Post, and The New York Times. Below, I share with you two new poems he sent to me this week. You can read more of Mosab's work in his debut book, Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear: Poems from Gaza, which won the 2022 Palestine Book Award, the Walcott Poetry Prize, and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. Also, look for another of his newest poems in the upcoming December/January issue of The Progressive.

My Dreams as a Child

I still have dreams about

a room filled with toys

my mother always promised

we could have

if we were rich.

I still have dreams about

seeing the refugee camp

from a window on a plane.

I still have dreams about

seeing the animals

I learnt about in third grade:

elephant, giraffe, kangaroo,

and wolf.

I still have dreams about

running for miles and miles

with no border blocking

my feet,

with no unexploded bombs

scaring me off.

I still have dreams about

watching my favorite team

playing soccer on the beach,

me standing and waiting for the ball

to come my way

and run away with it.

I still have dreams about

my grandfather, how much

I want to pick oranges

with him in Yaffa.

But my grandfather died,

Yaffa is occupied,

and the oranges no longer grow

on his weeping groves.

What a Gazan Mother Should Do During an Israeli Airstrike

She gathers all her kids around

in her bed, like one gathers and packs

books and clothes before leaving a hotel.

She counts her kids every second

and looks in their eyes. And she smiles.

She sings a night song to bury the sound of bombs

in the ground

and the whirring of drones in the clouds.

She hugs her kids after each bomb and

if she knows a bomb is about to light up the sky and the room,

she covers her kids’ eyes and

loudly asks the kids what can you see when your eyes are closed?

hoping her trembling voice may hide

the bomb’s deafening sound.