Poem: "Baseball"

Baseball

Baseball is the father I wish I had

Me, a boy of Summer and Spring

Like the almighty Casey with his bat

Swinging and missing a cloth-less fastball for strike three

The way he only saw me three times in my life

Him abandoning me and my mother when I was eight

That father hole as mammoth as the heroical soul of Hank Aaron

Fatherlessness filled by those days

I religiously bounced a pink sponge ball off a building wall

Playing catch with myself

Or taking hard swipes like Casey

At balls thrown by no one at all

My ma never played games

Left that to her only child

As she scrunched and conformed

Her body into intentional walks

And brutal hits by wild pitches

hurled at poor brown women

So that she and I would not die before we scored one lonely run

And other than my single mother and welfare and food stamps

Baseball drafted and dragged me into manhood

By the spiked cleats of my Ty Cobb rage

It grew me past white milk dabbed across my top lip

Past the nasty disses of my pleather second baseman’s glove

Past my closest cousin’s hook slide around our blood and flesh

Past Hemingway’s old man and sea tailing a fish and Joltin’ Joe

Baseball schooled me on how to bubble-gum my selfie

In the prickly splinters of busted fences

Like August Wilson’s Troy Maxson

His life a soiled, raggedy globe with the stitches come a-loose

Hanging from a rope hanging from a tree

Hanging him hanging me

If I forget my birthright of stolen bases and stolen geographies

If I don’t understand

Better to have no daddy

Than to have a punch-drunk one pinch-hit for an absent one

If I don’t understand that Willie Mays

Sprinted like he was speed-racing the Underground Railroad

Because he was

The wind ripping that cap from his head

His back to the world like Miles Davis’

As he caught freedom in his outstretched mitt

Whirled ‘round like a

Shot putter in the Olympics

And flung freedom to his momma and them

In a cotton field of dreams

I want to be Willie Mays

The say hey kid with the coolest swag

I want to be Ken Griffey, Jr.

The boom-bap kid with the coolest swag

Because baseball teaches you

To dive fingertips first into tomorrow

like Ichiro and Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Teaches you to chant praise songs for history and math

Teaches you to collect and tuck yourself into shoeboxes

Teaches you what not to do with a bat

Like that day Columbus clubbed Kojo

Over the head with a Louisville slugger

The lump in the centerfield of Kojo’s brain

as towering as the Empire State

Because Columbus’ hands were not splendid enough

To make his point plain

Kojo was never the same

After that day he plopped to the earth like a badly missed fly ball

And my folding bed and I brawled for weeks in blank horror

At how my beloved baseball

Could be double played instantly

Like Tinkers to Evers to Chance

By hate and trauma

As in the afternoon I went outside

in my new White neighborhood

to freestyle stickball with the boys

on the block and one of the White

Dudes, a sour-mouthed red-head, insisted on referring to me

as “the n_____” until I chased

him with our stickball bat

from sewer to fire hydrant to the door

of his crib as he crouched like a catcher behind

his mother who swore he meant

no harm whatsoever

Nope, he never called me that word again

But in that moment, I was Jackie Robinson

Bug-spraying my eyes against slavery and segregation

As I baited and bounced like Sammy Davis, Jr. on third base

Then I projected myself, as a nuclear missile, toward home plate

Surgically ahead of Yogi Berra’s tag

Jackie was not merely stealing a base

But he was also retracing and reclaiming

The tie-dye teardrops of an Orisha

The ancestral blue door of no return

The antique store memories in Blackface

One basepath at a time

Not knowing that breathing as a Negro in a league of his own would

age and hock-spit him down as it would me years later

God bless you, please, Mrs. Jackie Robinson

Heaven keeps a space for those who slay

Yea, yea, yea—

Yea, yea, yea—

Is that why they evermore photoshop Curt Flood

from the same Mount Rushmore that showcases

racists and drug addicts and

alcoholics and adulterers and cheaters?

Is that Branch Rickey and Curt Flood and Roberto Clemente

I see high five-ing their lives away to spare humankind?

Did Curt Flood’s whistle during just a friendly game of baseball

render him the Emmett Till of American sports?

Is this why I can scarcely find boys like me

playing baseball anymore?

Yes, baseball has both healed and bruised me

It has gnarled fingers

dislocated shoulders

permanently scarred knees

I have methodically devoured victory

as if it is my ma’s sweet potato pie

I have methodically vomited defeat

as if it is artificial turf in my vegan-buttered popcorn

Baseball is love, is the first great love of my life

My beautiful and bewildering New York Yankees

The concrete paradise in The South Bronx

The uptown funk that the Jazz Age built

When Irish Jewish Italian African American

Puerto Rican West Indian Dominican

Unbraided boy stories the way we traded baseball cards as youth

Digitizing the decades while beat-boxing

the blues, bebop, boogaloo, and Black and Boricua soul:

I am Babe Ruth

A sultan swatting the moon and Mars like they are country-flies

I am Lou Gehrig

An iron horse hobbling hearts with a naked self-eulogy

I am Joe DiMaggio

A quietly regal clipper carving number 56 into baseball’s ozone

I am Mickey Mantle

An Oklahoma comet consecrating dust with the swiftest of feet

I am Reggie Jackson

An October Picasso brush-stroking eternity with a simple bat toss

I am Rickey Henderson

A prophet with legs of steel scaling horizons like Baryshnikov

I am Derek Jeter

A private super-man confounding doom with the flip of a wrist

I am Aaron Judge

A hip-hop Paul Bunyan hailing launch angles like the gods themselves

Their seventh inning stretch

Be my Geechee grandma’s roots conjuring

Me up from boyhood poverty to attend

My earliest Yankee games

As a grown-up shoulder-to-shoulder with the

eight-year-old me in utter wonderment

Their seventh inning stretch

Be my Geechee grandma’s roots conjuring

Me up from the Jim Crow dugout

Of Josh Gibson and “Cool Papa” Bell and Satchel Paige

As they serenade America with

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game”

a sing-along as joyful as a Mudville sweaty palm

Gently patting my cheek when I

Proclaimed to the maddened thousands

I would be a big leaguer one day

No, I cannot dream of a world without our national pastime

Yes, baseball is the perfectly imperfect

father I wish I had

And I will

forever be that kid in love with

the sport that saved my life