AT&T and OAN: Your Conspiracies, Delivered

It’s true, AT&T is behind the “news” network that is crazier than Fox News.

Who knew that the largest telecommunications company in the world was bankrolling the craziest right wing conspiracy network in the world? Yep. It’s true, AT&T is behind One America News, the “news” network that is crazier than Fox News.

Court documents revealed by Reuters show how much AT&T is responsible for OAN. Just how responsible? Without AT&T, the conspiracy-spreading outlet that traffics in election conspiracy and horse de-wormer miracle cures would not exist. 

OAN is an important arm of the Donald J. Trump misinformation campaign and has been since he was president. It’s a conspiracy outlet that has been pushing dangerous lies for months—dangerous for democracy and dangerous to humans drawn in by promises of miracle cures and COVID-19 misinformation.

And we have AT&T to thank for that.