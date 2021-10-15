AT&T and OAN: Your Conspiracies, Delivered

Who knew that the largest telecommunications company in the world was bankrolling the craziest right wing conspiracy network in the world? Yep. It’s true, AT&T is behind One America News, the “news” network that is crazier than Fox News.

Court documents revealed by Reuters show how much AT&T is responsible for OAN. Just how responsible? Without AT&T, the conspiracy-spreading outlet that traffics in election conspiracy and horse de-wormer miracle cures would not exist.

OAN is an important arm of the Donald J. Trump misinformation campaign and has been since he was president. It’s a conspiracy outlet that has been pushing dangerous lies for months—dangerous for democracy and dangerous to humans drawn in by promises of miracle cures and COVID-19 misinformation.

And we have AT&T to thank for that.