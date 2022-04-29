How to Atone for Your Vile, Disgusting Thoughts

House minority leader Representative Kevin McCarthy has gotten himself into hot water with his Republican colleagues for daring to suggest—soon after the January 6th insurrection—that he was going to tell President Trump he should resign. McCarthy denied that he ever said anything of the sort. Then, of course, an audio recording of him saying that very thing turned up.

The crazy thing is that McCarthy never actually told Trump he should resign, he only told fellow Republicans that he was going to tell Trump to resign. Nevertheless, he is getting pilloried for the mere suggestion. The Republican leader, who hopes to soon become Speaker of the House, has since done everything he can to get back on the die-hard, Trumpist side of the party. Principles? Who needs ‘em!

Since this most recent dustup, McCarthy has assured everyone he is all-in with Trump and says the former President has forgiven him. All he needed to do was side with the insurrectionists, undermine democracy, kiss Trump’s ring, and sell his soul.