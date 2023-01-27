Anti-Woke Everything

In one little interview, a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission called into question the safety of household gas stoves. This is by no means a new issue or something that was going to lead to immediate action to ban the stoves, let alone anyone coming to your house to rip them out.

Nevertheless, Republicans pounced. They had a new issue that exemplified the crazy leftist policies of the Biden Administration.

If it isn’t gas stoves, it’s M&M’s of suspect sexuality. And if it’s not M&M’s, it’s imaginary characters in books and movies who are not white enough. (Speaking of white enough, while Ron DeSantis is on the front lines of his latest culture war—the banning of AP African American history classes—about a million people in Florida are set to lose their Medicaid coverage in a few months.)

Any way you slice it, it sure looks like Republicans want to talk about anything but their unpopular agenda of slashing at the strands of America’s social safety net. They’re not even attempting to build public support—why should they when they may be able to get what they want through extortion?