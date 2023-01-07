Anti-Christmas Greetings!

As part of an ongoing political stunt, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent three busloads of people fleeing persecution and/or grinding poverty to Washington, D.C., where they were dumped on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather on the sidewalk in front of the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

How very Christian of him.

Not to be outdone, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling, which means asylum seekers will continue to be turned away at the border using Title 42—a law that was used at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

In reality, Title 42 is being used to keep the border closed because that is the sort of thing Republicans and the conservative Supreme Court majority want.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is fighting Title 42 enforcement in court while at the same time the Department of Homeland Security is planning on ramping up its use.

Here’s hoping that this season of Anti-Christmas doesn’t continue.