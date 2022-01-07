Another January 6th

It’s been one year since the violent January 6th insurrection, one of the most dangerous assaults on our democracy. Unfortunately, that assault keeps coming and has progressed over the past year in statehouses across the country.

Republican-controlled legislatures are writing laws that are unravelling the independent administration of elections. More than 262 bills have been introduced in forty-one states—with thirty-two of those bills now the law of the land in seventeen states. These laws insert partisan legislatures into how elections are run, doing everything from purging voter rolls, to making it harder to vote, to making it illegal to provide food or water to people who are standing in lines at the polls!

The assault on our democracy didn’t stop on January 6, 2021. It’s continuing across the nation, in statehouses, county canvassing offices and local precincts. The purges of professional election administrators have already begun, with conspiratorial Trumpists stepping into what was once a nonpartisan arena.