An Offensive Defense

The United States isn't helping Israel defend itself—It's helping Israel murder tens of thousands of civilians.

by

The Biden Administration's stance on “Israel’s right to defend itself” is becoming more untenable with each passing day. It’s hard to view the killing of more than 32,000 Palestinians as a real strategy of "self-defense."

What's more, The Washington Post has reported that the U.S. Department of State “approved the transfer of more than 1,000 MK82 500-pound bombs, more than 1,000 small-diameter bombs, and fuses for MK80 bombs” on the very same day that Israel killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen.

The Biden Administration keeps talking a big game about providing humanitarian aid and putting pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But the bombs keep coming.