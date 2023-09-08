America’s Most Compromised Justice

I decided to cartoon things a little differently this week.

Instead of one short animation, I created four cartoons in different styles that hopefully help reveal more about America’s Most Corrupt Justice.

As you probably know, the day or two right before a holiday weekend like we just experienced are when people like to release awkward news.

Like that time you “inadvertently failed to realize” that you should have reported that a billionaire and Republican mega-donor is housing your mom, rent-free.

Or the time you “inadvertently omitted” information on previous disclosures that you accepted luxury vacations and private jet travel from that same billionaire.

Good thing your lawyer can back you up by saying that any errors in your financial disclosures were “strictly inadvertent.”

That’s an awful lot of “inadvertent.”

Earlier in the month—thanks to another excellent story from ProPublica—we learned that Justice Clarence Thomas has more than just one billionaire!

It turns out he has at least four.

After all, the poor guy only makes $285,400 a year, why can’t he live the life of a billionaire like his “dearest friends”?