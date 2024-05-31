Alito’s Flag Emporium

The Alito flag story keeps unfurling—now with spousal spit!

In case you missed one of the latest updates, The New York Times is reporting that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife, Martha-Ann Alito, allegedly spit in the general direction of her leftist, anti-Trump neighbors.

This would all be a funny story about a Supreme Court Justice’s wife—were it not for the fact that said Justice, who is deciding cases related to overthrowing a United States election, was flying insurrectionary flags over his family home.