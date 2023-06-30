Alito’s Theory of Ethics and Living Well

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was quick to put his own spin on the recent ProPublica story about his unethical behavior—so quick, in fact, that he began his spinning before the story was actually published.

It made no difference, Alito’s defense was ridiculously feeble whether it came before or after the facts of his luxury billionaire-funded trip to Alaska were revealed.

In case you missed my earlier post, Alito’s most absurd defense of accepting and not reporting free travel on a private jet was that since the seat was just sitting there unused anyway, he might as well go ahead and use it.

Which led me to think about other ways the conservative Justice’s newly-minted Theory of Ethics could be used.

Sure, this is satire—for now—but I wouldn’t be surprised if Alito used some of these very same arguments the next time his (or Clarence Thomas’s) unethical conduct is revealed.