AI Claws Is Comin’ To Town

Little Suzie Newsykins is back and singing her holiday heart out, this time about Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The past year was marked by huge advances in artificial intelligence technology that for me, were incredibly cool and scary at the same time.

The early stages of AI have been marked by the technology (as seen with ChatGPT) occasionally “hallucinating” and returning ridiculously wrong results.

AI image generation has been improving by leaps and bounds, and soon we’ll probably long for the days of seven-fingered hands that helped us lowly humans easily identify artificially-generated images.

Buckle up, it looks as if AI is going to continue its ascent whether it’s for good or ill.

Happy Holidays! (And remember, the real Santa only has five fingers on each hand.)