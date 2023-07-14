Affirmative Billionaires

The Court finished its term with a distinctly pull-up-your-bootstraps message. Affirmative action in higher education? Nope. Student loan forgiveness? Nope. After all, America is all about being a self-made success story, just ask Justice Clarence Thomas and his pals in the Horatio Alger Association.

Judging by the lives of rightwing Supreme Court Justices like Thomas and Samuel Alito, being successful and living life to the fullest is a lot easier if you have a billionaire patron.

Remember kids, you must pay back your student loans . . . unless you happen to have a billionaire “friend” footing the bill like Thomas did for his grandnephew.

And that phony “web designer” case with the imaginary gay couple?

Clarence Thomas didn’t have to worry about that sort of thing when he married Ginni because his multi-millionaire pal paid for his wedding reception.

In short, you can have a leg up if you’re a Supreme Court justice.

If you’re a regular person, you’re on your own.