Abstaining From Peace

If you have followed the news closely, you may have heard that the United Nations Security Council passed a ceasefire resolution vote earlier this week.

It’s a good thing to take meaningful steps to protect civilians. But don’t confuse a U.N. ceasefire resolution with an actual, concrete ceasefire.

The United States abstained from voting on the resolution. In other words, we weren’t particularly for it, but we also didn’t veto it (as we’ve done before) and provided diplomatic cover for Israel while doing so.

How’s that for being a world leader and a beacon of peace?