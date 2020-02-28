This Is All So Very Normal

Of course Trump just installed an inexperienced political hack to run the country’s 17 intelligence agencies. Through the magic of inexperience and cult-like fealty, the president’s purge of intelligence continues.

Richard Grenell, the new acting Director of National Intelligence, has plenty of experience sending nasty tweets and appearing on Fox News. Experience in the world of spies and intelligence gathering? Not so much. I wouldn’t mind his lack of experience so much if he didn’t have all that experience acting as a PR shill for shady foreign entities.

Grenell seems to be a cheaper version of Paul Manafort—with a much bigger position in government. Something tells me this guy won’t last long, it’s just too apparent from the get-go Grenell is either terribly compromised or terribly incapable. We’ll likely find out it’s both very soon. Methinks we have another Matthew Whitaker “acting” character on our hands.