The Trump Formula

As I write this, the votes are not in and no projected winner has been declared. There is no “president elect,” except in Donald Trump’s mind. Trump and the Republicans know they can’t win a national election with an outright majority, so they focus on winning by suppressing the vote and shouting “fraud!”

Trump and his Republican henchmen have literally been suing to make it harder to vote before, during and after this election. They know they can’t win if everyone is allowed to have their vote count. This is not just a normal “too-close-to-call because America is equally divided” situation, they have done their damndest to make the election turn out this way.

The reason mail-in votes aren’t counted in certain swing states until the final night of the election is because Republican legislators fought to keep those votes from being counted early. Now, on election night, Trump says any votes counted after November 3 are fraud. Heads, they win, tails, we lose.