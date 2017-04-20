How many pizzas will Trump's tax cuts buy you each week?

× Expand Kerstin Diehn

It's tax time, and everyone is a bit tetchy, but hang in there. Remember President Trump's recent address to Congress when he reassured us that “massive tax relief for the middle class” is just around the corner?

Just how massive, you might be wondering? Are you sitting down?

According to the conservative Tax Foundation's Trump Tax Plan Calculator, under President Trump’s proposed tax plan, a single parent of two children making $30,000 a year will see his or her taxes increase by a whopping $945 a year.

If we figure that the median household with children in the United States makes $64,700 a year, their tax cut would be only $294 a year—enough to buy about a half a pizza every week.

There are indeed massive tax cuts in President Trump's Tax Plan—they just aren't anywhere near the middle class.

A household making a million a year can expect a tax cut of $36,365 a year—enough to buy 71 pizzas every week!

But that’s chump change compared to what billionaires like Trump are going make under this new plan. If we figure that Trump made $557 million in 2015, that would mean he’s looking at about $36 million in tax cuts.

That’s a lot of pizzas—57,692 a week to be exact.

Speaking of Trump and pizza, did you know that when he eats pizza, he scrapes off the toppings and throws the bottom of the pizza away?

With this tax plan, that suddenly makes a lot of sense.