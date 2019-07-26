The Acid-Washed Witch Hunt Hoax Apple

×

Now that an extremely cautious Robert Mueller didn’t scream for impeachment at the House intelligence and judiciary hearings, President Trump and Republicans are shouting about their victory from the rooftops. Never mind that Mueller said, “the President was not exonerated” in those same hearings.

The report that no one read doesn’t seem to matter, even though it details Russian interference in our election that was welcomed by Donald Trump and his campaign, not to mention the obstruction of the investigation into this election interference.

I’m beginning to think that Trump will be reelected, declare himself Emperor for Life, eliminate the U.S. Constitution and call off this whole loser democracy experiment. Apparently he can do anything he wants, declare victory, people get bored and we move on. I sure hope I’m wrong about that.