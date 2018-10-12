Signs of the Illuminati

×

President Trump never met a conspiracy theory he didn’t like or wouldn’t repeat. It is abundantly clear now that all of the opposition to Brett Kavanaugh was orchestrated by the Democrats and George Soros, right? Those sharp looking professional signs? Surely the work of either Soros or the Rothschilds! The reason you can’t show exact proof is all the proof you need to show how sneaky these deep-staters are!

Aside from the fact that Justice Kavanaugh represents a frightening change in the direction of the Supreme Court (executive power, anyone?), Trump’s vilification of opponents and throwing red meat to his rabid base is getting more dangerous. But now it’s not just our megalomaniac president who stokes the flames of division, leave it to Justice Kavanaugh to threaten that “what goes around comes around” and warn that “the country will reap the whirlwind.”

Hopefully he’s feeling less civil war-y now that he has a lifetime appointment. I can’t keep up with the pundits at this point— whether rage over Justice Kavanaugh will help the Democrats or help the Republicans in the midterm elections. Either way, it seems that for a brief instant at least, more people are paying attention. Let’s hope a majority doesn’t fall for Trump’s conspiracies.