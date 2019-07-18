‘R’ is for Racist

×

Stop the presses! The President is a racist! Okay, I guess we kinda’ sorta’ had a suspicion he might harbor racist feelings in his quieter moments.

Now that it’s official, we can all agree that President Donald J. Trump is racist. Or at very least tweets racist things. (Not that anyone is allowed to say that in the House of Representatives.) In case you’re wondering, yes, I’m worried this might all be a distraction. But it is an unavoidable distraction that we must address. Damn, this guy is good.

I’m not sure whether this is a distraction from Trump being compromised by foreign connections, a distraction from partying with a pedophile or a distraction from torturing 3-year-old children at the border. Unfortunately, they all must be addressed. Sigh. Remember the good ol’ days of meaningless distractions?