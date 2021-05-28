Take a Normal Tourist Visit!

Republicans in Congress are increasingly willing to have you forget all about January 6 and their culpability in the insurrection. Everything is fine, promise! In fact, according to Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia, these people looked a lot like they were on a “normal tourist visit.”

But it’s about more than just one stupid comment by an equally stupid lawmaker from Georgia, it is now looking pretty unlikely that there will be a bipartisan commission in Congress that will investigate exactly what (and how) the attack on the Capitol went down.

Besides an attempt to overturn a valid election at the heart of our democracy, Republicans seem to be forgetting about the Capitol Police and Washington, D.C., Metro Police—with injuries ranging from a lost eye to an amputated finger to crushed vertebrae and multiple concussions. Law-and-order Republicans are a thing of the past, whether that law and order involves police officers or the U.S. Constitution.