Justice is Blind Drunk

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is hanging in the balance after Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual assault when they were teenagers. The only other person Ford says was present when the alleged assault took place was Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge.

Judge is an author and classmate of Kavanaugh’s who wrote a book about alcoholism during his teen years at Georgetown Prep. The book features a character named “Bart O’Kavanaugh” who pukes in a car and parties hard.

While I care about what Kavanaugh did in high school—particularly these very credible claims of sexual assault—I’m equally concerned about who the potential Supreme Court justice hung out with during his professional career. Sexual assault is a terrible crime and so is being complicit in things like indefinite detention, torture and war. I’d like him to go down for all of it.