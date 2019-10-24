Get Over It!

×

So now we know why the Trump administration isn’t too keen on press conferences. Sure, they let President Trump spout off at length any time he wants to, but anyone who faces the press head-on doesn’t do so well. Acting Chief-of-Staff, head of the Office of Management and Budget and fill-in press secretary, Mick Mulvaney, held a disastrous press conference recently.

Mulvaney admitted that nearly $400 million in military aid was contingent on Ukraine investigating an already fully-debunked conspiracy theory about the DNC server that so obsesses Trump. Now we can add Mulvaney’s quickly walked-back moment of truth to the parade of State Department witnesses fingering Trump in a quid pro quo scheme that asked a foreign country to meddle in a U.S. election.

Oh, how I love to see chest-thumping Trump administration hacks accidentally speak the truth, only to issue complete reversals minutes later. I sure would have loved to be a fly on the wall when Mulvaney came into the Oval Office after his press conference.