Devin Nunes’ Imagined Worlds

Now that the official, televised impeachment hearings have started, we get to see the defense strategy. How are Republicans going to defend the indefensible? What clever legal arguments will they use to defend their president?

It turns out the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, has decided to let the defense rely on spouting a bunch of conspiratorial gobblygook. The Republican counsel is doing the same thing. If you can’t justify what your insane president has done, just confuse the jury with nonsense.

Devin Nunes, famous for pretending to be a dairy farmer and suing an imaginary Twitter cow, is the point man. I think this bodes well for impeaching (and hopefully removing) Trump. Now if we can only imagine Senate Republicans listening to facts and reliable witnesses instead of Infowars-style rantings. Sigh.