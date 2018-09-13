Deep Stake

×

While we’re waiting for Robert Mueller to prove that the Trump campaign cooperated with Russia to help sway the 2016 election, we might want to look a little closer at the Trump financial deals. In a word: shady.

After proving himself an inept businessman with multiple bankruptcies in the 1990s, Donald Trump turned to more “creative” forms of financing from oligarchs and their pals in the former Soviet Union. It’s looking more and more like Trump is the Paul Manafort of the real estate world—he’s ready to cut deals with whoever brings the cash.

Besides a certain Atlantic City casino that was caught breaking money-laundering laws 106 times, luxury U.S. real estate is a magnet for money-launderers. Sales to secret shell companies at Trump properties skyrocketed after he won the Republican nomination— and the president can still access that shadowy cash via the trust managed by Eric Trump and Don, Jr. Which came first, the collusion or the kleptocracy?