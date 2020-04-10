Jared’s Coronavirus Task Force

The extreme narcissistic confidence that exists in the Trump White House is astounding. We all know about President Trump’s brash overconfidence in himself, but his son-in-law is a slim-suited version of the same phony infallibility.

How does a kid whose dad cleared his path to Harvard with a multi-million-dollar donation—who has no medical or public health experience—get in a position where he is coordinating the White House response to a pandemic while second guessing experienced infectious disease professionals?

Oh yeah, nepotism. When in doubt, just stay confident. Jared Kushner definitely has Trump’s overconfident Roy Cohn gene which surely endears him to his father-in-law. Unfortunately, that gene has led to unnecessary deaths from coronavirus.