Are You Smarter Than A Grown-Up?

Little Suzie Newsykins is back to help other kids make it through this tough time of social distancing and no playdates. It turns out kids are much smarter than most people in the Trump Administration when it comes to a basic understanding of social distancing.

When most of the United States is staying home and staying six feet apart, some of the dimmer bulbs in our country are standing shoulder-to-shoulder, sharing pens—and likely sharing the COVID-19 virus. This time of coronavirus is no joke, you’d think our top leaders would do a better job of leading by example.

Truth be told, I have seen firsthand how difficult it is for little kids to remember to stay six feet apart, so I’m hoping Little Suzie will help kids remember and understand the importance of social distancing. Enjoy the cartoon, stay safe, and stay distant!