Pablo: A Family Separation Theme Song

×

Just a little reminder that even though President Trump issued an executive order officially ending his administration’s cruel policy of family separation, thousands of children have yet to be reunited with their families. Earlier this week, the Department of Justice said they wouldn’t be reuniting all of the children under 5-years-old as ordered by the court because it was just too darn hard. (And for some reason, those migrant parents were having a hard time coming up with the dough to pay for the required DNA tests.)

About half of the under-5-year-olds are still (!) separated from their families. Children older than five like 6-year-old Filemona — who is featured in this cartoon I did for KQED News — number in the thousands and are still waiting to see their families again.

This abhorrent policy, that will hopefully follow every single member of the Trump administration to the grave (and sushi establishment), has been called “government-sanctioned child abuse” by the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Let’s not forget that “zero-tolerance” and government-sanctioned child abuse are not over. Share this cartoon far and wide as a reminder.