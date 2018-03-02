Gunning for Profits

×

It’s been a stunning couple of weeks since the latest horrible outbreak of gun violence. After the brave students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida began their activism, the conversation has changed. I’m surprisingly still optimistic one week after my previous cartoon.

One of the most astounding revelations to come out of the Florida shooting aftermath was the publicizing of the NRA’s “5-star benefits” corporate partnership program. Huge companies like United Airlines and FedEx were partnering with the NRA, offering exclusive “member benefits” which are an added encouragement to join the extremist gun rights organization.

While the companies scrambling to distance themselves from the NRA should be commended, I am still outraged and surprised they got in bed with them in the first place! Maybe I’m missing something, but isn’t it a tad risky to get in bed with an organization that pushes such an extremist agenda? Wayne LaPierre swears the corporations that have left will be easily replaced. (And some, like FedEx, still haven’t left, but that’s another story.)