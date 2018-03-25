Across the Country, Students Led the Way to Say ‘Enough is Enough’

Rick Reinhard
Washington, D.C. was just one of hundreds of cities around the world hosting marches against gun violence.
Tens of thousands were in the streets March 23, 2018 in cities across the United States, in the “March for Our Lives.” The marchers demand progress toward ending the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S. The events were catalyzed by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of Parkland, Florida, site of a shooting in February that took the lives of seventeen. Here are few moments in the Washington, D.C. march.
Tens of thousands marched March 23, 2018 in cities across the United States calling for an end to gun violence. The Washington, D.C. march was in part organized and led by the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of Parkland Florida.
An estimated one-in-three students across the country joined their colleagues in the streets to demand an end to gun violence in the March for Our Lives.
The students who organized and participated in the march were motivated by not only the recent calls for action from students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, but also organizations like Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter and the Movement for Black Lives.
