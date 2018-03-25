Across the Country, Students Led the Way to Say ‘Enough is Enough’

× Expand Rick Reinhard Washington, D.C. was just one of hundreds of cities around the world hosting marches against gun violence.

Tens of thousands were in the streets March 23, 2018 in cities across the United States, in the “March for Our Lives.” The marchers demand progress toward ending the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S. The events were catalyzed by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of Parkland, Florida, site of a shooting in February that took the lives of seventeen. Here are few moments in the Washington, D.C. march.