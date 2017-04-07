A New View of Public Lands from Team Trump

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, part of the Department of the Interior, is updating the images on its home page to reflect the priorities of the Trump Administration. It removed a photo of a man and young boy with backpacks gazing at a scenic vista as the sun goes down and replaced it with a photo of an open-pit coal mine in Wyoming. Bureau spokeswoman Kristen Lenhardt on Thursday said the home page photo will now be changed weekly.

The photo that had appeared:

The new view:

Pictures worth a thousand words.

