Storytime With The President

Who knew the CBO score for the House Republican healthcare plan would be so exciting and dangerous? I’ve said before the House Republican plan will kill people, I never knew a House Republican candidate would try to strangle a reporter for asking questions about the CBO score! (Must be a little touchy about that bill.) Now that Trump has been on his first overseas trip, met Pope Francis and did not strangle a single reporter, surely now he is truly presidential.

Before the president left the Kingdom of America First, he made sure his budget plan would be announced when he was thousands of miles away. Turns out it has a double-counting error in the neighborhood of two TRILLION dollars. The Trump wish list also does cute things like slash billions in health care, food stamps and disability benefits.

While on his overseas jaunt, Trump helped poke a stick in the simmering Sunni/Shiite sectarian hive by aligning firmly with the Saudis and demonizing all things Iran. But don’t worry, he’s throwing additional billions at the Pentagon so they can get those “loser” terrorists.