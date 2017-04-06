Kushner! The Musical.

×

Well, the babyfaced, bedimpled Jared Kushner sure has his hands full. From hopping into Iraq to being in charge of negotiating Middle East peace, to making the United States government more “innovative” and like a business, President Trump has put a lot on Kushner’s plate.

It’s almost as if Trump doesn’t really know anyone else except people he knows from watching teevee or from his immediate family. Apparently this is the first time in U.S. history that a presidential adviser has had such a gigantic portfolio of responsibility that spans international relations and domestic politics. (Plenty of secret meetings in this 36-year-old’s past and future.)

Unfortunately, he has zero diplomatic or government experience. (Except for an internship with the Manhattan D.A. a while back.) He’ll run the government like and outsider, like a businessman, right? I sure hope not, judging by his track record. In his defense, he did give up his bed to Benjamin Netanyahu once when he was a kid.