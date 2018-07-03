Independence Donald

×

This Fourth of July holiday, there’s no telling what might happen. Maybe a Wednesday Night Massacre?

Let’s hope it’s just a calm vacation day that doesn’t have any surprises in store for Democracy.

The President is enjoying asserting his power and luxuriating in those Supreme Court wins. And he never EVER called for anything nasty to happen to journalists, right? He’s just joking about beating up protesters, or maybe not? Trump is a master at trailing off the end of those “joke” statements. Leave it hanging so you can wiggle out of whatever you were saying later if need be.

Here's to a safe Fourth of July!