When Loss Becomes Part of Everyday Life

The morning after my childhood friend Moamen was killed in southern Gaza last month, I got dressed and went about my daily routine, which started with going to the gym.

When I returned, my mom asked me if I was doing okay. She questioned if I was actually grieving Moamen because I didn’t seem especially affected. I wished she could see how much I was hurting inside. I wasn’t trying to be brave by going to the gym; it wasn’t a conscious attempt to resist my grief. Rather, it’s what happens when you have to carry grief around with you all the time as you continue to try to survive.

Three years into the ongoing Israeli genocide on Gaza, experiencing loss is a part of our daily reality. Continuous Israeli attacks, displacement, and repeated breaches of the ceasefire keep fear and the risk of death ever present. Even though tomorrow is not guaranteed, Palestinians in Gaza continue with their daily routines because life keeps demanding things from them. They carry so much grief, but the world doesn’t stop.

Moamen isn’t the first friend the genocide has stolen from me. In January 2024, Israeli airstrikes hit our neighborhood in southern Gaza. Immediately after the explosions came the ambulance sirens. The bombing was on my grandmother’s street. Later that night, when my neighbors and I visited the area to survey the damage, I found my close friend Omer’s home had been reduced to rubble.

Most of the people who were inside the structure were killed; we assumed Omer and his brother Noor were still under it. We tried to rescue them, but there was no equipment, and the explosions continued around us. We were waiting for any sign of movement from underneath the rubble. In the end, I couldn’t do anything for them except write on the remaining part of one of the house’s walls: “Omer and Noor under the rubble.” To this day, their bodies have not been recovered, and there’s no grave we can visit.

Expand Hassan Herzallah Writing on the wall of a destroyed home in Gaza reads “Omer and Noor under the rubble.”

During my childhood, Omer, Moamen, and I were almost always together. I was reunited with Moamen in August after seven months apart. We weren’t as close as we had been before the genocide; we had lost Omer, our families had been displaced from our homes in al-Mawasi, and we were both busy surviving. We met again by chance at a tent supplies vendor, where we were buying materials to prepare the tent for the approaching rainy season. Later that day, he helped me prepare my family’s tent, securing the ropes and closing any openings, and I went to help his family prepare theirs.

While we were catching up, he told me about a new gym that had recently opened nearby, and suggested we go together. We started meeting at the gym every morning at 6 a.m. This time was important to me, like a reprieve before the regular variety of tasks—like fetching water, charging family members’ phones at power stations, and working—interrupted my day. The six o’clock hour became our time—an hour of life we were trying to reclaim.

But even going to the gym wasn’t normal. On our walk there and throughout our exercise, we would hear the sound of gunfire coming from the sea and the parts of Gaza occupied by the Israeli military. Some days, we couldn’t meet at our usual time because the shooting forced us to stay down and wait.

One morning in September, I texted Moamen to wake him up, like I did every day. When he didn’t message me back, I assumed he slept in. At the same time, I heard the sound of bullets above my family’s tent and decided to skip the gym. I went back to sleep, not thinking much of it—I was only missing one day, and would be back with Moamen the next morning. But hours later, I received news that Moamen had been killed while standing near a car that was targeted by Israeli forces.

I couldn’t sleep that night, his voice playing on repeat in my mind. I thought about all the years that we knew each other before the genocide, the small coincidence that brought my old friend back into my life, and how, less than a month later, the occupation took him away from me. After losing Omer, Moamen became one of the few people who kept me connected to the past. Then I lost him, too.

After Moamen was killed, I attended his burial ceremony and stayed to keep his family company. When I returned to my family’s tent, I spent the day lying on my mattress. I didn’t eat anything that day. My siblings and parents sporadically checked on me; they knew how much Moamen meant to me. Perhaps they were waiting for a clear sign of grief, like crying, collapsing, or isolation.

I used to go to the gym with Moamen. After losing him, I still found myself waking up each morning and going, even though I had to do so alone. When he was gone, the routine somehow continued without him.

In Gaza, life doesn’t give us time to grieve before asking us to carry on. News of another loss may come before you have even begun to process the previous one.

Even fear has changed. It’s no longer a moment that I wait to pass. It has become a constant presence. I feel fear on the way to the gym, in the sound of planes, in the distant shooting, when someone takes too long to reply, or if a call comes at an unusual time of the day or night.

Sometimes I think about Omer and Moamen together—Omer still under his house rubble and Moamen with plans that he wouldn’t get to see through—and the lives they had ahead of them. Between them are many people I have lost over the past three years, whose names I’ve seen in news describing their deaths and injuries, and wonder whether they remain under rubble.

Still, I keep writing, going to the gym, and planning for what comes next—not because loss has become normal, but because we have been forced to carry our grief with us while continuing to survive. Palestinians in Gaza no longer have the luxury of finishing one period of sorrow before beginning the next. So as we lose people we love, we do both at the same time: We grieve and try to live, waking up each day and doing whatever it takes to stay alive.