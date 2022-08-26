Trump & His Cultists Demand "Transparency"

It seems that Donald Trump and his cultists are suddenly enamored with transparency. In the hope of blowing up the investigation into Trump’s top secret document hoarding, the current tactic is to call on the FBI, Department of Justice, and a federal court to release everything to the public. (Paradoxically, Trump and crew know that not everything will get released, so they’ll still be able to rant about how the investigation is just another big witch hunt.)

No matter what documents are released or what “transparency” comes about, nothing will convince the Trump faithful that the former president is guilty, or even the deserving target of an investigation. That’s the thing about conspiracies, there is no end and there is always some revealing tidbit of information (no doubt kept secret by the conspirators) that justifies what you want to believe.

[Editor's note: On the afternoon of August 26, a heavily redacted version of the affidavit for the Mar-a-Lago search warrant was released by the Justice Department. It can be read here.]

Meanwhile, the hypocrisy meter is off the charts as Trump Republicans call for transparency from the FBI and the DOJ, yet lock down tight when courts or Congressional committees come calling. (Hello, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham, etc., etc.)