The Lives Interrupted in Gaza

Three years of genocide have changed the course of countless lives in Gaza, disrupting education, destroying livelihoods, separating families from their homes, and leaving people struggling to rebuild what they have lost. But the destruction is not only measured in buildings reduced to rubble or the years children have spent out of school. It is also measured in the lost futures people once imagined for themselves.

Majed’s Barber Shop

× Expand Nourdine Shnino Majed cuts a child’s hair in his current shop.

Before the genocide, Majed Shrafi had a workplace, regular customers, and a business he could build on. At thirty, he could have been planning to expand his barber shop in Tal al-Hawa in southwest Gaza City or saving money for his children’s future. Instead, he is trying to earn enough to meet his family’s basic needs.

Today, Majed works behind a single barber’s chair in a small shop in his old neighborhood. Getting back to a regular workplace took months of displacement and cutting hair wherever he could.

In November 2024, an Israeli airstrike destroyed the building where his business was located. Throughout the following months, attacks and evacuation orders forced his family to leave Gaza City. They eventually traveled on foot about seventeen miles south to Khan Yunis.

“The journey south was exhausting,” Majed says. “I was carrying my son and had to stop every now and then to rest.”

In southern Gaza, the family sheltered in an overcrowded displacement camp and depended on humanitarian aid to survive.

“During the first week, we barely had anything to eat,” he says. “After some time, things started to improve as a charitable food distribution point for displaced people was established in the camp.”

When the ceasefire was announced in October 2025, Majed and his family returned to their neighborhood in Tal al-Hawa. Their home had been destroyed a month earlier. There was little left but rubble.

With his home and workplace gone, Majed turned to the trade he knew. He began visiting customers on site, traveling with his scissors, razor, and other hair-cutting tools. He cut hair in tents, beside damaged buildings, and anywhere else he could find room.

“It was difficult,” he says. “But I had to work.”

The money helped cover some of the family’s basic needs. Eventually, relatives and neighbors helped him set up a small barber shop of his own.

“It is humble and simple,” Majed says, “but it gives me something I had been missing since the destruction of my old workplace: a fixed place to work and a small sense of stability.”

Having a shop again matters to him. He has somewhere to keep his tools, receive customers, and work each day. But his earnings are still far below what his family needs. Majed supports five children and estimates that food, clothing, and other basic expenses cost the family between 80 and 100 Israeli shekels, or about $26 to $32 U.S. dollars a day. He earns less than half of that.

Before the war, he could think about growing his business. Now, most of what he earns goes toward getting his family through the day.

Still, he opens the shop every morning. Customers sit in the chair, and he picks up his scissors. The work is familiar, even though so much else has changed.

Lina’s Missing Education

× Expand Nourdine Shnino Lina walks along a row of tents in a displacement camp in central Gaza.

If there were no genocide, ten-year-old Lina Manasra would likely be in third grade now, learning with her classmates and coming home each day with assignments to complete. Instead, she currently lives in a displacement camp in central Gaza, wondering when she might return to school.

Lina’s family was forced to leave their neighborhood in Gaza City. Finding a safe school was almost impossible, and repeated displacement kept her from attending regularly. Then in November 2024, her father died after sustaining severe injuries from an Israeli airstrike. Later, while the family was sheltering in a school building, shelling injured two of her siblings.

As the family struggled to find safety, Lina’s education fell further behind. She still has not fully learned the alphabet. Returning to school would mean starting almost from the beginning. Her family struggles to afford education costs, and the available learning spaces are often too far away.

For now, Lina helps her family, plays with other children in the camp, draws pictures, and memorizes the Quran with her friends. But she still wants to go to school. She says she wants a teacher, books, and a classroom where she can learn alongside her peers. When she grows up, she says, she wants to become a doctor.

“I want to go back to school, learn to read and write, and sit in a classroom with my friends,” she says.

The war has taken years of learning from Lina, along with her father, her home, and much of the routine that should have shaped her childhood. She remains waiting for the chance to return to her life as it was before the war.