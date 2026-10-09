Testing Ireland’s Solidarity With Palestine

In January 2024, a month after an Israeli attack killed dozens of his family members, Alaa Salem began searching for a way to rebuild the life that Israel’s war in Gaza had torn apart.

The twenty-five-year-old software engineering student, who requested a pseudonym due to safety concerns, had already been displaced more than five times with his family before an Israeli attack killed thirty members of his family. Prior to the war, his family lived close to Gaza’s southern border on their agricultural land.

His mother was the only other member of his family to survive. He stayed with her at the hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza while she underwent treatment for injuries she sustained in the strike. It was at the hospital—the only place he could find reliable Internet access—that he began applying for international scholarships and other opportunities through which he could evacuate Gaza.

While sharing updates about the war in Gaza and exploring scholarship opportunities on LinkedIn, Salem connected with an Irish man who encouraged him to apply to Trinity College Dublin. Salem knew little about Ireland, but after weeks of searching and applications, he secured a scholarship.

Finding a way to obtain approval to leave Gaza was a challenge. After two months of trying, he crossed through the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza in May 2025 following coordination with the Irish and Israeli authorities, beginning a journey that took him from displacement in southern Gaza to university life in Dublin. The Irish man who first contacted him became a close friend after Salem arrived.

“He is my favourite person to practice judo with,” Salem says. “I met his family, and now he is my best friend in Ireland.”

Salem says he has found something familiar in Irish society: an emphasis on family, community, and social connection that reminds him of Palestinian life.

Ireland has since given him the chance to continue his education and begin rebuilding his life. But it cannot restore the lives lost—including those of the survivors like Salem. For now, he says he is trying to gather the scattered pieces of himself he lost after the deaths of his family members, even as it remains uncertain if he will ever be able to return home.

There is a long history of the Irish people, having survived their own battles with colonialism and imperialism, supporting Palestine and other indigenous nations seeking sovereignty and independence. Over the past three years, solidarity between Irish people and Palestinians has moved beyond public demonstrations and expressions of support. From personal friendships and university scholarships to media initiatives and political campaigns, these connections have helped Palestinians rebuild their lives while exposing disparities between Ireland’s government policies and its public solidarity with Gaza.

Beyond individual acts of solidarity from Irish people who help Palestinians, several Irish universities have provided institutional support to help Palestinian students continue their education and, in some cases, find a path from Gaza to Ireland.

Ciarán O’Carroll, a lecturer in sustainability and communications at Technological University Dublin, has worked with Palestinian students and universities for years. But the war in Gaza transformed a long-standing academic and personal connection into something more urgent: a practical effort to help Palestinian students reach Ireland and rebuild their academic lives.

O’Carroll’s connection to Palestine began years before October 2023, while he was studying for his Ph.D. In 2011, he spent time working with students at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees refugee camp in Nablus through a cultural exchange with An-Najah National University in the occupied West Bank.

“That experience made Palestine very real and personal to me,” O’Carroll says. “I built relationships with Palestinian students and saw something of their lives and experiences firsthand. For me, this has never really been an issue that I have supported from a distance.”

Those relationships endured after he returned to Ireland. As the war devastated Gaza and upended the lives and education of Palestinian students, his involvement took on a more immediate dimension.

“When opportunities arose later to support Palestinian students in practical ways, becoming involved felt like a natural continuation of relationships that began many years ago,” he says.

× Expand Ciaran O’Carroll Ciaran O’Carroll, left, with Palestinian children at Askar refugee camp in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, during a cultural exchange in 2011.

The challenges of beginning a new academic journey—particularly after living through war and displacement—do not disappear upon arrival to Ireland. O’Carroll has continued to help students with finding accommodations, obtaining visas, and filling out paperwork, while checking that students are settling in well and offering advice about university life.

“I don’t really think of it as an abstract political position or something I have consciously chosen to do from a distance,” he adds. “I feel a responsibility to act.”

O’Carroll continues to partner with An-Najah National University and is currently delivering online workshops to students in the West Bank on topics including artificial intelligence, environmental sustainability, and youth participation in activism and politics.

Among those O’Carroll helped was thirty-year-old graphic designer Bahaa Ahmed from Al-Qarara in southern Gaza. Before the war, Ahmed had spent seven years building a career in Gaza after graduating in digital media from Al-Quds Open University. He had his own home, worked with clients abroad, and was preparing for marriage. Like for Salem, leaving Gaza had never been part of the plan.

When he began searching for a master’s degree abroad, Ahmed was drawn to Ireland partly because of the solidarity from Irish people that he had watched from Gaza. Seeing news about demonstrations and public support in the country—including city marches and factory blockades—made him feel he might be safe there.

He secured a conditional offer from Technological University Dublin, but admission was just the beginning. A combination of difficulties securing travel permissions, unreliable Internet, the academic term having already started, and costs beyond his reach prompted Ahmed to put the opportunity aside.

But the university reached back out. A staff member at the university who works with international students learned of his circumstances. With the help of O’Carroll, she helped him navigate funding, visa requirements, and crucially, living accommodations. Together, they helped bridge the distance between an acceptance letter in Gaza and an actual seat in Dublin.

Ahmed received a partial scholarship and used savings accumulated over years of work to cover the remainder. With O’Carroll’s help securing accommodation with an Irish family, he obtained a visa and arrived in Ireland in September 2025. It was his first time outside Gaza.

“I never imagined to be out of Gaza and in this way because my life was stable and I had my own job and home there, but I am grateful for the Irish people’s solidarity,” Ahmed says.

For O’Carroll, the war has exposed a tension between Ireland’s international reputation for solidarity with Palestinians and the barriers some Palestinians encounter when trying to reach the country. Outlets like the Irish Examiner have obtained reports from Ireland’s Department of Justice that illustrate a staggering recent increase in refusal rates for Palestinian student visas—from 13 percent in 2025 to 83 percent through September 2026. He described the tightening of visa requirements imposed upon people from Gaza as “deeply disappointing” and “an absolute outrage.”

On September 17, twenty-four hours ahead of a visa approval deadline for the upcoming school year, student activists from the Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union and the TCD campaign for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement chained themselves to handrails overnight outside of the Irish Department of Justice. Over the course of the twenty-hour protest, spokespeople for the demonstrators demanded the department review and approve Palestinian student visas. The event followed weeks of “Let Them Study” demonstrations outside the office, drawing hundreds of attendees.

“For me, it is particularly painful that this is happening in Ireland,” O’Carroll says. “To see our own state putting additional barriers in the way of young Palestinians seeking education and safety feels completely at odds with the country we want Ireland to be.”

That contradiction, he says, matters precisely because of what Irish solidarity has come to represent. He praised the support Palestinian students have received from people across Irish universities and wider society, while arguing that solidarity should ultimately be measured by whether it makes Palestinians’ lives easier in practice.

Rory Hearne, a Social Democrats Teachta Dála for Dublin North-West and associate professor of social policy at Maynooth University, argues that the depth of public solidarity with Palestinians in Ireland has put sustained pressure on the government to take action. But Hearne says a gap remains between the measures the government has been willing to take and the stronger action many campaigners have demanded.

“The extent of Irish solidarity with Palestine is unique in its depth and strength,” he says, pointing to protests and solidarity actions organized by ordinary people, artists, sporting figures and local communities. “The public in Ireland will continue to push for greater real action of solidarity from the Irish government.”

Political solidarity for Palestinians continues to show up in Ireland’s media ecosystem—though this development has not been free from criticism.

For Tony Groves, an Irish podcaster and co-founder of the independent Tortoise Shack media platform, October 7, 2023, marked a dramatic shift in how Irish media covered Palestine. Palestine went from a subject his outlet covered every few weeks to one it was following daily.

When the war began, he was deeply skeptical of how other Irish outlets might cover the it

“Sadly,” he says, “I think history has proved me right.”

But Tortoise Shack started out with a network of relationships with Palestinians in Gaza that had been built over years—which Groves says set its coverage apart. “Many of them had become friends,” Groves says. “I felt a duty to them.”

Those relationships became the foundation for PalCast, an online podcast through which Groves and his colleagues regularly bring Palestinian voices directly to listeners. Over three years, the conversations also exposed Groves to moments from the war that remain difficult for him to forget.

He recalls one conversation with Mohammed Isdodi in Gaza, when a fighter jet roared overhead. Isdodi smiled, laughed lightly and said, “Welcome to Gaza.”

That ability to find moments of humor even amid danger has stayed with Groves. Turning the humor on himself, he adds: “I’d half-joke that I’m more popular in Gaza than in Dublin.”

Another conversation took place with a trauma surgeon at Nasser Hospital, who described walking through overcrowded corridors and using a traffic-light triage system to determine which patients could still be saved. In another interview, Groves asked a Palestinian man named Mahmoud about having to eat animal feed amid severe food shortages.

“He asked me to change the subject,” Groves says. “There are dozens more.”

Listening repeatedly to such experiences changed the way Groves understands Gaza and the way mainstream news outlets represent—and misrepresent—Palestinians. Throughout the war, he became increasingly frustrated by reporting that reduced Palestinians either to statistics, fundraising appeals, or mere subjects of competing official narratives.

“People in Gaza at times were reduced to GoFundMe accounts, and I hated it all,” he says. “I always remember that there are no ‘perfect victims,’ only people trying to survive.”

For Groves, that distinction goes to the heart of what media solidarity should mean. It is not, he argues, simply taking a political position on Palestine, but allowing Palestinians to speak for themselves rather than having journalists, politicians, or even activists interpret their experiences for them.

“The truth is that the last three years broke me emotionally,” Groves says.

He described experiencing panic attacks, enduring periods of depression and nightmares, and sometimes withdrawing for hours after completing interviews or coverage. The work, he says, has affected his family life, friendships, and relationships with others in Irish media, particularly when he challenged colleagues over their coverage. Yet he has no intention of stepping away.

“Despite all of that, I will not stop and I will not apologize,” Groves says, adding that the kindness he has received from Palestinians and members of the Palestinian diaspora has helped sustain him.

For Irish journalist Colin Sheridan, the recent controversy surrounding Ireland’s soccer game against Israel offered a test of whether public solidarity with Palestinians would translate into concrete action.

For months, the “Stop the Game” initiative campaigned for the team to boycott Israeli state institutions, including its soccer team, demanding that the Irish team refuse to play against Israel. When the Football Association of Ireland decided to proceed with the matches, the team’s starting goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu, refused to play on moral grounds. The remaining players then voted by a “significant majority” to proceed with the game. The Irish team, whose members wore black armbands, bowed their heads during the Israeli anthem, and declined pre-match handshakes, ultimately beat Israel three to zero.

Sheridan says the episode showed how quickly public urgency can dissipate.

“For those brief few hours . . . when a boycott seemed possible, there was real emotion and a sense that people’s convictions might translate into action,” he says. The possibility of a boycott briefly created a sense that public solidarity might translate into meaningful action. But after Ireland won, he felt the focus shifted back to celebrating the football result, while the wider ethical questions surrounding the match faded from the discussion.

For Sheridan, the same test applies to journalism: “Meaningful solidarity has to be visible in the journalism itself: whose testimony we trust, whose suffering we individualize, which claims we interrogate, and whether we keep covering a story once public attention moves elsewhere.”

Abubaker Abed, a twenty-three-year-old sports journalist from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, arrived in Ireland on a scholarship in April 2025. But reaching physical safety has not softened his criticism of Irish military and economic collaboration with Israel. Ireland is Israel’s second-largest export market for goods, behind only the United States, according to the UN Comtrade database.

“I appreciate Irish people’s sympathy and how much they care about the Palestinian cause,” Abed says. “But I am not grateful for something I consider a human duty. The solidarity demands cutting the economic and military ties with Israel. This is participation in killing Palestinian people”

For Abed, the distinction is deeply personal. He has lost about sixty members of his extended family during the war, while other relatives remain in Gaza.

“My family and my people in Gaza are still suffering,” he says. “Solidarity alone is not enough. My demand is simple: Stop the killing of my people and end those relations with Israel.”

Abed says his criticism has led some to call him “ungrateful.” But for him, reaching safety did not mean surrendering the right to demand more from the country that received him.

Since then, he has learned much more about the deep ties between the Irish government and Israel, which has prompted his vocal excoriation.

“I want people to understand that their government has aided and abetted the genocide of my people for three years,” Abed says. “And I cannot be grateful to people who help my killers.”