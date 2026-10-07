Sick from Diabetes and Nostalgia

Before Israel’s genocide in Gaza began, my uncle Mahmoud developed several chronic illnesses, including diabetes and hypertension. In order to mitigate their detrimental effects on his body, he decided to commit to a strict lifestyle of healthy food, regular exercise, and proper medication.

Over the course of two to three years, his health started to improve. Doctors told him that if he continued the regimen, he would witness a remarkable transformation in his health and physical appearance.

But by November 2023, Israel took control of what it called the Netzarim Corridor—a swath of land south of Gaza City—splitting the Strip in two and trapping my family, including my uncle, in northern Gaza. Israel’s blockade made it nearly impossible for my uncle to follow his doctors’ orders. Food became scarce, and when we could find it, prices would be exorbitantly high. Exercise gyms shut down, and simple physical practices such as walking turned into highly hazardous activities. There was a severe shortage of medicine and medical supplies.

Everything a diabetes patient needed was running out. The price of insulin pens skyrocketed at first, then gradually disappeared from pharmacies and clinics. When we could find them, the pens had expired or gone bad due to the lack of consistent refrigeration. There were no glucose tests available for my uncle to monitor his blood sugar levels regularly.

In early 2024, whenever my father would visit my uncle in the place he was displaced to in the north, I would ask to accompany my father. I could see how tired my uncle had become. His face looked paler and more pained to me, and his way of speaking felt heavier and more tired. The fear caused by the war increased his anxiety about his own health. He would even chide my father for risking his life just to visit him.

As the war escalated, my uncle’s children—one of whom has been living outside of Gaza since before the war—urged him to leave for Egypt so he could have better access to medicine and methods to monitor his health. In April 2024, as his health increasingly deteriorated, he left the Strip to live with his daughter in Egypt, sad but obliged. I felt relieved that he would finally have access to the medicine and medical care he needed. But that relief was accompanied by an indescribable sense of sadness. Leaving Gaza meant leaving his family behind at a time when none of us knew what the next day would bring.

While he was away, he would video call us from time to time. Despite the frequent Internet outages we faced, I found comfort in seeing him. My uncle is like a father to me. My family lived in the same building as him, two floors above him. He used to drive me to school; after school, he would hear me rushing up the stairs, open the door, welcome me, and invite me in for something to drink. I could not refuse, because talking with him was a beautiful comfort I never wanted to miss.

During his time in Egypt, I constantly prayed that his health would improve and that he could come back to Gaza in better condition than when he left. On calls, he would tell me how much he missed his family and his grandchildren. I could hear the homesickness in his voice. Even though he was finally receiving the medicine and medical care he had been deprived of in Gaza, I sensed the painful nostalgia that he could no longer handle. He was receiving treatment and taking his medications regularly, but his health was not improving in the way we wished. He was constantly in fear and melancholy as his family members were facing death, hunger, and uncertainty in Gaza.

At the beginning of August, my uncle told us he would soon leave Egypt and return to the Strip. My family was shocked; my father and my other uncle, Adham, along with my cousins, were completely against the move, as Gaza still lacks the basic necessities of life, especially medical care. I understood their fear. From everything I had witnessed during the war, I knew what returning to Gaza could mean for a patient with a chronic disease. But another part of me realized that for my uncle, being away from Gaza had become its own kind of suffering.

“I could no longer bear being homesick,” he told me.

There are an estimated 350,000 people in Gaza who live with chronic medical conditions and face supply restrictions, according to the international humanitarian organization MedGlobal. Survival is about finding the medicine, electricity, food, and clean water needed to keep a chronic illness from becoming fatal.

Like my uncle, people living with diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and other chronic conditions struggle to obtain medicines, monitor their health, and maintain the health care routines that keep them alive. Last year, Samer Badwan, an endocrinologist working at a medical center in southern Gaza, told The New Arab there were more than 60,000 diabetic patients “at risk of death or coma due to a lack of insulin and electricity.”

On August 12, after two days of waiting at Israeli and Egyptian checkpoints, my uncle finally arrived home. As soon as he stepped foot in Gaza, he again faced the brutal reality of the occupation.

“I was holding two phones, some perfumes, medicines, and some other stuff. They took most of them,” he told us. He was able to bring through some of the medications he was prescribed in Egypt, but in the month and a half since, he’s already run out. He has started feeling the harsh consequences of his decision. He struggles each day to find proper medicine, all while witnessing the widespread destruction in our neighborhood.

When my family visited him the day after he returned, I asked him if he regretted coming back. He smiled and said, “So long as you are around me, I am the happiest, and I regret nothing.”

At that moment, I understood the deep attachment that someone might have towards their hometown, even if it is considered the worst place to live in the world.