“It’s a trillion-dollar market with no good products.”

That is how billionaire Joe Liemandt described K-12 education on an August 2026 podcast. Liemandt—now the principal and self-styled “dean of parents” of Alpha, a national, for-profit private school chain—claims he has the product that will rescue one billion students from what he describes as obsolete curriculum in obsolete schools.

Liemandt has funneled $1 billion from his software company, Trilogy, and his private investment fund, ESW Capital, into an artificial intelligence (AI) software program called TimeBack. He says TimeBack, paired with incentives like paying students up to $1,000 for gains in their test scores, will make them learn ten times faster. It will, he promises, “get knowledge into a kid’s head and change the scheme of their brain . . . it’s gonna be there forever.”

The belief that public education is a new market that can be broken open with technology replacing an expensive teaching force is not new. Sycophant press and podcasters often drum up the razzle dazzle of these education privatization efforts, unquestioningly covering fantastical claims and billion-dollar investments.

In 2010, billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp bought Wireless Generation, a key technology partner for School of One, whose software built each student a daily “playlist” of lessons. At the time, Murdoch called K-12 education “a $500 billion sector in the U.S. alone that is waiting desperately to be transformed by big breakthroughs.”

School of One morphed into Teach for One when its developers rebranded the product and launched the nonprofit New Classrooms. Despite investment from other billionaires, Teach for One flopped, falling short of the promised learning gains. Only a vestige survives as supplementary online software.

During the Obama Administration, billionaires helped leverage market-based disruptions in public education through Race to the Top, which forced states to compete for federal funds. States earned points, for example, by building student data systems. InBloom, a nonprofit funded by the Gates and Carnegie foundations, was created to store that data in the Amazon cloud. It launched in February 2013, but after parents and educators protested over data privacy and every partner withdrew, InBloom shut down in April 2014. From the Common Core to evaluating teachers by test scores, these reforms were imposed without conclusive evidence that they worked. Even the federal government’s own evaluation later could not show that Race to the Top improved student achievement.

However, there is something especially unnerving about Alpha Schools and the man behind this particular for-profit teaching machine.

In a 2018 exposé, Forbes journalist Nathan Vardi chronicled how Joe Liemandt built his software fortune. Like other tech celebrities, Liemandt dropped out of Stanford to launch Trilogy. In the 1990s, the company courted young programmers with big salaries, wild parties, and what Vardi describes as a “testosterone-fueled work environment.” That approach worked while skilled coders were scarce. Once the dot-com bubble burst and programming talent became plentiful, Liemandt reinvented his business.

Beginning in 2006, his private equity firm, ESW Capital, purchased dozens of aging business-software companies. The aim was simple: hold on to their maintenance contracts and strip out product development and worker benefits. According to Vardi, U.S. staff were largely let go. In their place came overseas contractors, hired through ESW’s recruiting operation, Crossover, for as little as $15 an hour. Contractors had to load surveillance software onto their personal computers that logged their activity, captured images of their screens, and sometimes photographed them through their webcams.

Vardi’s 2021 follow-up showed Liemandt pushing the model further. He directed managers to carve professional jobs into narrow tasks that thousands of remote workers in places like India, Ukraine, and Venezuela could repeat, factory-style. Workers were told the goal was to make them into “algorithms” and “human CPUs.” The typical contractor was gone within about a year.

That same culture is now taking hold at Alpha schools. Software replaces the work of skilled teachers, students are tracked against measurable outputs, and children who don’t fit the model are counseled out. And just as at Trilogy, tutors may be located overseas.

Once Alpha’s public face, cofounder MacKenzie Price has been eclipsed by Liemandt, who has become its chief promoter and de facto chief executive officer. In his Substack investigation of Alpha, Benjamin Riley outlines the management structure of the corporation, where he believes Price now holds a public relations and operational role. What we know for certain is that her “2 Hour Learning” program has been replaced by Liemandt’s TimeBack, which aims to squeeze as much instruction as possible into as little time as possible, reflecting his disdain for formal schooling and his fixation on efficiency.

If wealthy Manhattan parents want to pay $65,000 or more a year so their children can learn from software for two hours a day, then spend the rest of it earning Alpha bucks, assembling IKEA furniture, or cleaning toilets in Alpha’s boot camp, who am I to object?

But Liemandt’s stated goal is to reach a billion children, and you don’t get there by building boutique private schools. TimeBack, and the values behind it, are already moving into public education.

According to The New York Times, some public school districts in Texas and South Carolina now use TimeBack, giving away prizes to motivate students to push through the AI instruction. Unbound Academy, Alpha’s online charter school in Arizona, is posting dismal results. By its own assessment, Unbound Academy students score well below the average Arizona public school student on state tests.

I am not worried about the children of the wealthy. When the novelty wears off, their parents can move them back to a traditional school. My worry is what might happen if TimeBack scales up to become the primary instructor of one billion children, as Liemandt envisions.

The groundwork to move into public schools is already being laid. In September 2025, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon toured Alpha’s Austin campus and joined its leadership for a roundtable on AI, a visit the department promoted on its website. Red states already hostile to public education might follow Texas’ and South Carolina’s lead and adopt TimeBack as a cheap substitute for teachers.

Liemandt is persistent and shrewd, and his influence should not be underestimated. In an August 2025 profile, he proffered that his system is “putting a mind virus into a kid’s head, which is what education is. And it’s being done by a [AI] teacher you trust.” It is chilling to think of either private or public schools as a market for a man who not only equates schooling with a computer virus but also wants his workers to become “human CPUs.”