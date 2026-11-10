Navigating Public Education in the 2026-2027 School Year

As the role of the federal government in local schools grows more chaotic, the major policy issues of the 2026-2027 academic year have emerged in full force. In September, the federal government initiated a school voucher program. Educators, students, and parents continue to resist the escalating use of technology in schools—particularly as it pertains to artificial intelligence (AI) and the surveillance state. President Donald Trump’s administration continues to reduce protections and programming for students from marginalized communities.

In the meantime, public schools continue to struggle with filling teacher vacancies, school board meetings across the country have been rocked by culture wars, and instructional issues, especially the best way to teach reading, remain ongoing concerns. What you deal with exactly will depend on where you live. But in general, here’s what to expect:

The cannibalization of the U.S. Department of Education

While it would take an act of Congress to realize Trump’s goal of abolishing the Department of Education, his administration has used other tools to partially dismantle it.

Under the guise of “returning education to the states,” the Trump Administration has employed interagency agreements to shift administrative oversight of certain education programs and grants to other federal departments. While the laws underlying education-related programs have not changed and their responsibility still rests, technically, with the Education Department, their actual management will now be handled elsewhere.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon has characterized the agency’s strategy as a way to consolidate resources and restructure certain initiatives it has deemed “duplicative” and “confusing” for states. In reality, these agreements actually send education into a wider maze of federal departments. NPR reporters Jonaki Mehta and Cory Turner talked to department employees who describe the changes as “not efficient.” One worker told NPR that the administration “came up with a solution for a problem they have not identified.”

Shifting education program oversight to departments with no education knowledge or experience is not the only problem. Some of these shifts involve moving programs to departments with very different priorities.

Title I is a huge education program, budgeted at $18.4 billion for 2026. The program is meant to provide additional funding for schools that serve low-income communities. Its effectiveness has been measured by considering academic outcomes and reduced achievement gaps. It is now managed by the Department of Labor, where success is measured by labor data, and whose funding distribution methods, according to NPR, have proven inefficient and unsuited for the task of distributing Title I funding to the 26 million low-income children who receive it nationwide.

Perhaps more alarming is the transfer of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA)—a $14.23 billion fund meant to get additional funding to students with special needs—to the Department of Health and Human Services. This puts IDEA under the purview of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., whose views on autism, ADHD, and disability have long troubled advocates for children with disabilities. At a minimum, parents are concerned that the move to the Health Department signals a return to a federal framework that treats students with disabilities as children who need to be fixed rather than children who deserve to be educated.

Additionally, several states have asked the federal government for waivers that would allow them to use their education grants as block grants, a stringless pile of money they can spend on whatever they see fit, rather than according to federal guidelines about the money’s purpose.

This year there will be considerable lack of clarity and certainty when it comes to federal education dollars.

The federal school voucher program

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act included a provision for a federal tax credit voucher program, which will go into effect in January 2027. Taxpayers may contribute up to $1,700 to any special organization formed to manage the vouchers, receiving a dollar-for-dollar tax credit. Eligible students (which will include approximately 96 percent of children in participating states) may use the voucher dollars for a variety of educational expenses.

These will differ from state-administered taxpayer-funded vouchers in several ways. While states must somehow compensate for the lost revenue in order to keep a balanced budget, the federal government can simply add the shortfall to the federal deficit.

States must opt in to participate. Most red states have signed up, and pressure is building on blue state governors to join as well. The most common argument is that public schools can benefit from the voucher money. However, the vouchers are given to students, not to schools. The school can only collect those dollars if the student enrolled in a program for which the school charged a fee. A school can create a scholarship organization, which would allow it to keep a percentage of the money, but the school would also carry the cost of creating and maintaining such an organization. It is unlikely that public schools are going to reap extra revenue from the program. Instead, it will steer more public funding toward private schools.

Ed tech whiplash

Popular works like Jonathan Haidt’s 2024 book The Anxious Generation and research—like a 2018 paper showing a correlation between screen time and psychological harms—have steadily added to a rethinking of this century’s enthusiasm for education technology, known as ed tech. Some states have begun discussing screen limits for classrooms. This year, five states (Iowa, Tennessee, Utah, Alabama, and Maine) passed laws aimed at limiting screen time for students, and other states are considering similar bills.

Individual school districts are also operating with or considering limits on ed tech use in the classroom. In April, Los Angeles Unified School District became one of the largest districts to enact such limits, including banning devices for students in or below first grade and mandating additional screen time policies for other grades and subjects. Parent groups, such as Pencils Over Pixels—whose mantra is “Screens Down. Pencils Up.”—in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, are providing grass roots push back against ed tech.

Opposition across party lines to AI in the classroom has been particularly sharp. Mayor Zohran Mandami put a moratorium on AI use in New York City schools, and Governor Ron DeSantis declared “Florida will not outsource childhood to a chatbot” while putting guardrails in place.

Educators are not simply concerned about students using generative AI programs like ChatGPT to cheat. Research suggests that use of AI interferes with learning and the development of important skills. In 2026, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, University of Oxford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and University of California, Los Angeles, found that even mild AI use can impact a student’s learning. Spending just ten to fifteen minutes with AI doing homework, and the student may feel helped, even smarter. But immediately afterwards, they performed worse on the same task and were more likely to give up. A massive study of 26,811 Chinese high school students over thirty months found that AI made for faster homework completion, but a marked drop in closed-book exam scores.

Teachers are receiving a broad range of sometimes-conflicting directives regarding AI use in the classroom. As reported by Erica Melzer for Chalkbeat, the federal government is both encouraging the adoption of AI and looking to cut federal subsidies for school ed tech. Many schools are questioning how much technology they want in classrooms, while others are doubling down.

The worsening teacher vacancy problem

For the third straight year, the number of positions unfilled or filled by teachers not fully certified for the position has increased, according to the Learning Policy Institute.

In 2026, schools started the year with 37,569 unfilled positions, and another 387,843 positions filled by teachers not certified for that job. That’s a grand total of 425,412 positions, or roughly one out of every eight teaching jobs.

According to the Department of Education, forty-five states had shortfalls in special education, forty-one in science, and forty in math.

Teacher vacancy and turnover rates have increased over the last decade, though schools have recovered from the peak of the pandemic years. According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, 44 percent of new teachers leave the classroom within five years of starting out. Meanwhile, the pipeline for producing new teachers is still crimped and dried up.

Pay remains an issue; the Economic Policy Institute found that the teacher pay penalty (the gap between teacher pay and the pay of similarly-educated professions) is more than 25 percent. And while different surveys produce varied results, recurring themes for non-economic factors affecting teacher morale are lack of administrative support and student behavioral challenges.

Continuing culture debates

There are many states and districts where so-called culture war arguments are hugely disruptive. The far-right Alliance Defending Freedom has sued a Washington state school district on behalf of a father who wants to opt his son out of anti-bullying lessons that include mention of LGBTQ+ people. Trump and McMahon have renewed their claims that some schools are conducting secret gender reassignment for students.

Meanwhile, several states are still battlegrounds for mandates to display state-approved versions of the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Texas, which has been sued over its Ten Commandments requirement, is suing the Galveston school district for defying that mandate.

Teaching reading

The question of how best to teach reading has never been settled, and it won’t be settled this year. The pendulum is currently swinging toward the “science of reading,” a broadly defined term that usually refers to a more traditional, phonics-centered approach. The problem with enlisting policy makers in the debate is no single approach to reading instruction works for every single student. The best classroom teachers will continue to use a variety of instructional tools to help students become better readers.

Future school enrollment

The U.S. birth rate has dropped to a historic low. Between 2010 and 2020, the number of children under five years old dropped from 20.2 million to 18.4 million. Since the COVID days of 2020, the homeschooling rate has been climbing. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that between 2019 and 2024, K-12 enrollment in 40 states dropped by roughly 1.5 million students. Under the Trump Administration’s anti-immigration push, many immigrant students are staying away from schools. Some analyses indicate that in some states and cities, school choice policies are draining students from public schools.

All the signs point to a coming crunch for districts where leaders will face pressure to eliminate some costly excess capacity—too many schools for too few students. How to choose which schools to close or combine will become a major debate in some communities, if not this year, then soon.

Staying informed

The thread tying all these issues together is location. Some parents and taxpayers will find few if any of these issues arising in their local district, while others will find their district swamped with most of them. This year, more than most, it is important to stay connected and informed about what your state and local policy makers are up to.