How School Choice Opens the Door for Private Equity

In spring 2025, county board members in Washington County, Wisconsin, seemed stunned when their plan to sell an abandoned former college campus to a charter school company drew sudden and vocal opposition from well-organized parents in the community.

Even before details of the transaction had been finalized, parent groups from the surrounding communities of West Bend, Slinger, Germantown, and Hartford had penned a letter of opposition to the board-appointed task force in charge of the sale and mounted a petition drive opposing the deal. The fact that the charter operator would commit to pay as much as $840,000 annually in rent for the school seemed to matter little to the parents.

The charter school would be operated by ACCEL Schools, a network of charters owned by Pansophic Learning, a company based in Virginia that operates online and brick-and-mortar schools across the country. Many of parents’ complaints about the school were typical of what communities opposing charter schools often pose: that they enroll fewer students with disabilities, that they tend to employ less experienced teachers, that they often have worse academic results than public schools, and that they redirect public funds intended for educating kids to private enterprises that are unaccountable to the public.

But also among their objections was a criticism that seemed new and different. As Washington County Daily News reported, “The parents were also concerned that while ACCEL Schools is listed as a nonprofit, it has financial backing from private equity firms, including a firm from Saudi Arabia.”

As the Wisconsin community discovered, private equity investors are increasingly accessing the growing market of privatized public education. Now, a federal school voucher program that the Trump Administration plans to launch at the end of 2026 will create more opportunity for private equity investors to transform the public education sector as it has other public services.

When the University of Wisconsin system announced that it would be closing its Washington County campus outpost of UW-Milwaukee by June 2024 due to declining student enrollment, the county got stuck with a difficult decision: What would it do with the 200,000 square foot building and eighty-acre campus that the UW administration and city of West Bend had long leased from the county? According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the campus, with an estimated value of $5 million, required an annual outlay of $750,000 to maintain, and new tenants would need to be found quickly.

By March 2025, the task force charged with creating a redevelopment plan for the campus had sketched out potential scenarios for a “community space” requiring an “anchor tenant” for the building and had reached out to “several different partners including nearby school districts and an unnamed national charter school,” Milwaukee Business Journal reported.

By April 2025, the identity of the “unnamed national charter school” had surfaced, and it had become a flashpoint for public ire.

“I don’t think we would say that charter schools as an idea are necessarily bad,” a lead organizer of the parents told a Washington County Daily News reporter. “It’s this particular charter school.”

“When you do research on this company,” one of the protesting parents added, “[ACCEL] is used repeatedly as an example in this research, that they kind of structure themselves in a complicated fashion to sort of pass money from here to there.”

Were the county to approve the contract, another of the parent organizers complained, “[n]ot only [are] our tax dollars going to a for-profit, but it’s also lining the pockets of people who aren’t even from our own communities.”

The Washington County parents gathered research—including some of my own reporting that examined the complicated relationship between Pansophic Learning and Safanad Limited—to inform board members about ACCEL's business practices. A private equity firm founded in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sanafad has extensive investment holdings in K-12 education, senior living, and other public-sector-related enterprises.

The structure of ACCEL that alarmed parents is perhaps a reference to my description of how “a substantial sector of charter schools, particularly those operated by for-profit operators like ACCEL Schools, are at the forefront of a wave of charter operations that follow an investor-driven business model borrowed from retail, health care, and manufacturing sectors.”

That model is characteristic of enterprises operated by private equity investment firms, such as Safanad, that thrive by buying up financially struggling service businesses that receive large amounts of public funding—including financially strapped nursing homes, underfunded hospitals and mental health care practices, or defunct schools—that also happen to include significant holdings of real estate.

As David Sirota of The Lever reported on Substack, “private equity is known for charging high and sometimes undisclosed fees, delivering diminishing returns, and enriching billionaires while harming everyone else.”

In the case of schools, according to a 2021 report by the Network for Public Education (NPE), ACCEL and its parent company Pansophic Learning use “a complex web of corporations [to] control the operations of the school and in doing so, steer business to their related services.”

As an example, NPE highlighted the contract ACCEL had to manage Broadway Academy, in Cleveland, Ohio. Included under the “fees” section in the agreement terms, the charter school pays the operator—which is ACCEL, by way of its subsidiary Chippewa Community School, LLC—96 percent of the school’s monthly qualified gross revenue, which is the per-pupil revenue the school receives from the state. In return, ACCEL is the sole source to provide the school with school staffing and professional development, school management and consulting, textbooks, equipment, technology, student recruitment, building payments, maintenance, custodial service, security, and capital improvements.

In other words, when ACCEL owns a school, it can essentially charge the school any fees at its discretion, all ultimately at the expense of taxpayers.

In Wisconsin, the $840,000 that ACCEL pledged to pay in annual rent for the school would come from the taxpayer money it gets from the state’s per-pupil funding to the school, and the annual lease payments would likely be administered by a real estate management firm linked to Pansophic or Safanad Limited.

Further, once ACCEL operates a school, it can cut services, facilities, and employee compensation to further enhance profits for Pansophic and its investors. As I reported in 2022, charter schools in Ohio run by ACCEL are “cycled through a series of private entities that, in turn, strip the schools of resources, run them at bare-bones costs, and reap whatever assets that remain before handing the schools off to the next private operator, or shutting them down completely.”

Since then, ACCEL has opened three new schools in West Virginia that have also generated complaints about the use of public money.

ACCEL has also been approved to open a new school in North Carolina. Pansophic Learning also opened a new school in Florida in partnership with former U.S. Secretary of Education William J. Bennett to roll out a new network of what the organization calls “classical education” academies across the country.

Despite its successes elsewhere, ACCEL failed to overcome the opposition from the parents in Wisconsin. The county eventually sold the former college campus to a local private school. But charter schools aren’t the only way that private equity investors are gaining widespread access to public education funds.

The federal government plans to roll out a school voucher program in 2027 as part of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The program, which will create a complex tax credit program that any state can opt into to provide funding for school vouchers, “will likely divert millions in taxpayer dollars to private equity firms” in the name of school choice for families, Brock Hrehor reported for The Lever. Already, thirty-one states have expressed interest in opting into the program.

As a result of the new voucher scheme, Hrehor reported, of “the billions expected to be funneled into companies that own and run private schools and contract with public school districts, a substantial amount could go to private equity firms.”

Hrehor’s examples of private-equity-backed companies that stand to benefit from the new voucher program include “KinderCare, a for-profit child care and early education company, which, despite going public last year, is still majority-owned by the Swiss-based private equity firm Partners Group.” Another is First Student, the country’s largest student transportation service provider, which “was acquired by Swedish investment giant EQT, the second-largest private equity firm in the world.”

One of the largest operators of private schools in the United States is Spring Education Group, a company controlled by a private equity investment firm based in China called Primavera Capital. Under the new federal school voucher program, many of its private schools will be eligible to receive voucher funding as well as funding for the after-school programs and summer camps it operates.

Like other private equity firms, Primavera’s combination of asset holdings seem strikingly incompatible with the goals and values of education. For instance, many of Primavera’s other holdings are in companies heavily involved in surveillance technology, including Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group, Inc. In December 2021, SenseTime was placed on the U.S. Treasury Department’s investment blacklist for its role in surveillance technology deployed to monitor ethnic Uyghur populations in the Xinjiang region of northwestern China.

Primavera has also invested in Palantir, another artificial intelligence company that has been accused of developing highly invasive surveillance technology. In May 2025, The New York Times reported the Trump Administration was spending hundreds of millions of federal dollars to install Palantir’s Foundry operating system across multiple federal agencies to “compile a master list of personal information on Americans that could give [the President] untold surveillance power.”

Primavera’s interest in both education and surveillance seems problematic at the least. As the landscape of school choice expands with little to no regulatory restraints, investment firms are salivating over the opportunities. Many have assembled their portfolios expressly to tap into taxpayer funded education services through both charter schools and voucher-funded private schools.

“The education sector is rapidly emerging as a sweet spot for investor capital,” according to Akin, a multinational lobbying law firm. “Moving through 2026,” the firm advised, “we expect the education sector to garner mounting interest from private equity, with buyouts, buy-and-builds, growth equity, and structured minority investments all increasingly popular.”

“Education, and particularly K-12, has been appealing for private capital investors,” intoned investment firm principal Ketan Mundhra at a panel during the London Business School’s Private Capital Symposium in June. “It has resilient demand. Parents will go over and beyond to kind of protect their children’s education even in economic downturns. … That’s what you’re looking for in a business,” he continued. “However,” he adds, “it comes with really high bars that need to be met.”

There are parents in Washington County, Wisconsin, who could explain to him what some of those high bars actually entail.