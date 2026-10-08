Planting One Million Seedlings

× Expand Hashem Zimmo Nasser Salem, a forty-nine-year-old farmer, carries a tray of seedlings at the Municipal Nursery of Gaza in Gaza City.

Before the Israeli war on Gaza began in 2023, my dad used to drive my family through Sheikh Ajlin, a neighborhood in southwest Gaza City that sits along the Mediterranean Sea, whose blue waters stretch as far west as the eye can see.

Sheikh Ajlin’s farmlands of figs, olives, citrus, and stone-fruit trees have been cultivated for generations, representing our culture, history, and nature. Nader Shamalakh, a forty-five-year-old farmer from one of Gaza’s largest landowning families and a neighborhood representative for a local agricultural cooperative, led me through the locale’s now-barren landscapes in August. Terrain that was once filled with greenery now only has a few trees and tents scattered here and there.

While sitting beneath a broken olive tree to shelter from the sun, he told me that his fields used to grow olive trees that were, on average, 500 years old and grapevines that were more than 100 years old. Throughout the war, the Israeli occupation repeatedly bombarded and bulldozed land in the neighborhood, including his three acres of land that held more than 500 trees.

When farmers across Gaza returned in October 2025 after the so-called ceasefire, they were shocked to find their lands wiped out. Agriculture is more than their main source of livelihood: As farmers, they knew that this form of ecocide would make the about 2.1 million people in Gaza reliant on canned and imported food.

× Expand Hashem Zimmo Agricultural land along the coast in Gaza City that was destroyed during the war. Though they face obstacles, including destroyed land and damaged irrigation systems, farmers in Gaza are replanting to sustain life.

While offering me local heirloom red figs from a surviving tree, Shamalakh swore that he had never gone to the market before the war. “We had local chickens, ducks, rabbits, cows, and sheep, never bought canned luncheon meat or that feta cheese or powdered milk from [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees] or aid supplies. We made cheese from fresh milk,” he said. “The food in the markets isn’t food at all—it’s preservatives and chemicals. You don’t know how it was produced or what was added to it.”

“We used to take fruits and vegetables from our crops,” Nedaa Shamallakh, Nader’s wife, added. “Even za’atar, my husband used to grow it and cut it. I used to dry the leaves, then grind them. You feel like you’re eating from your own land, tasting the soil, the earth, and the hard work you went through.”

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has destroyed the enclave’s food and agriculture system. Before October 2023, agriculture represented about 10 percent of Gaza’s economy and supported the livelihoods of more than 560,000 people through farming, herding, fishing, processing, and trading, according to a joint report by the United Nations, the European Union, and the World Bank. The report estimates damages in the agriculture and food system amount to $1.44 billion U.S. dollars. Only 3 percent of the Strip’s cropland remains both accessible and undamaged, the United Nations reports.

Yet farmers are trying to revive Palestinian agricultural production. In 2024, the Municipal Nursery of Gaza established an urban agriculture project that provides farmers with seedlings, solar power, and on-site visits by agricultural engineers. The goal is for Shamalakh and other local farmers to be able to produce the daily amount of produce needed for Gaza City and the rest of northern Gaza by cultivating seasonal crops like tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, eggplants, and jute mallow.

With the help of the project, Shamalakh has re-cultivated about three-quarters of an acre of his land, though the rest remains barren. But these cultivated plots have created green patches and slowly started to bring life back to the neighborhood.

White aid tarps cover the 5,000-square-foot municipality nursery in the center of Gaza City, standing along Al Wehda Street between buildings reduced to rubble. When I visited in August, the tent was trapping the summer heat. Vines climbed ropes and wound around a wooden stick, their small yellow and red tomatoes growing beside other seasonal plants and flowers, succulents, and cacti.

Wearing a cap and glasses, twenty-nine-year-old Atta Elfarram sat down in the nursery, sweating in the August heat. He had just returned from a field visit with a local farmer.

“Farmers returning to their land doesn’t mean that they have everything they need to grow food again,” Elfarram, the agricultural engineer leading the agricultural project, told me. He added that the municipal government launched the community initiative to enhance food security and residents’ resilience in Gaza City and the north Strip by encouraging them to plant. The goal is to plant one million seedlings.

× Expand Hashem Zimmo Agricultural engineer Atta Elfarram and farmer Nasser Salem inspect plants at the municipal nursery.

“The idea behind the project is to grow food in the city itself, on rooftops, in empty spaces, between buildings, shelters, tents, wherever there are large or small spaces to produce larger quantities,” he said.

Because most nurseries, gardens, and farmlands were destroyed during Israel’s assault on Gaza, the municipal nursery serves as a distribution point for the seedlings, which it sells at symbolic prices. Depending on the type and size of the seedlings, their costs range from about $1 USD to about $16, according to Nasser Salem, a forty-nine-year-old gardener and farmer at the nursery.

But seeds, the first input of cultivation, are scarce, and importing seeds is extremely difficult due to border closures. So, the team works with farmers to rebuild a local seed bank by choosing the best local fruits and vegetables, drying, processing for storage, and replanting them, and repeating.

Seeds are just one part of the equation. Pesticides, irrigation equipment, fertilizers, and even planting bags are also difficult to obtain. Elfarram and his team began working with community kitchens to provide the nursery with food cans, which it repurposes as planting containers. With the help of several restaurants, the team recycles its food waste to produce locally made organic fertilizers. According to Elfarram, they are currently experimenting and testing the fertilizer’s effectiveness so they can supply it to the market soon.

× 1 of 2 Expand Hashem Zimmo The Municipal Nursery of Gaza produces and distributes seeds to local farmers. × 2 of 2 Expand Hashem Zimmo Agricultural engineer Atta Elfarram holds seeds at the municipal nursery. Prev Next

Solving irrigation problems is still a challenge. The main problem, Elfarram said, is the devastation of the main water resources due to Israeli bombardments.

The ongoing genocidal war has directly led to the near-total collapse of the agricultural irrigation system. As of July 2026, around 8,700 agricultural water wells were rendered completely out of service, in addition to damage to 3,828 agricultural water reservoirs, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.

Elfarram said the nursery helps rehabilitate some farmers’ partially damaged wells and provides them with diesel fuel to operate their wells, but because of the municipality’s limited resources, their team can only serve a limited number of farmers.

However, he said, this is only possible if farmers’ water pumps are functioning. Water pumps are currently unavailable in Gaza, and if they were available, the municipality could not afford them.

The last problem Elfarram mentioned is the high water salinity. “Seedlings are sensitive like babies, and saline water can damage or kill them,” he added. “Our only choice is to grow salt-tolerant crops or rehabilitate wells with fresh or moderately saline water.”

Pesticide shortages remain with no solution available yet.

The urban agriculture project goes beyond providing inputs to grow crops. Many plant species were destroyed during the war, including aromatic and medicinal herbs, many types of flowers, and olive trees, according to Salem who is trying to recover as many as he can.

“I go to houses and from villa to villa, looking for plants that survived the war to collect the species,” he told me while cutting a jasmine flower. “I speak with the owners and ask for cuttings of plants in exchange for some seedlings from the nursery.”

He added, “The people have gone through losses that can make them lose their minds. Greenery and flowers can calm one’s heart.”

In March 2026, Mousa Aslea, sixty-one, walked three miles to the municipal nursery and another three back to turn his 165-foot space of shelter into a small nursery, or as he calls it, his small heaven.

Aslea has been displaced from his home in Jabalia to a tent in Gaza City near Al-Shifa Medical Complex, where his shelter is the only green spot across four residential blocks of destruction and tents.

When I entered his shelter, Aslea waved to me and invited me to go up the wooden stairs he had built to a rooftop seating area. As I made my way inside, I saw climbing bottle gourd vines stretched across a trellis made from electrical wires he collected from the rubble of destroyed houses.

× Expand Hashem Zimmo Mousa Aslea waters his plants, which he grew with seedlings from the municipal nursery.

Around me, some plants grew in repurposed food cans hanging from the shelter’s roof and others lining the shelter’s walls, including basil, mint, eggplants, purslane, pepper, rosemary, coleus, and marigold (which we call “Gaza’s flower”).

While adding fresh mint to the tea, he told me that he had lost his agricultural land of .75 acres, which he inherited from his father, along with his building of six floors and twelve apartments that he built with wages he earned as a laborer in Israel. But his grief extends beyond that.

Aslea lost his adult son and three of his grandchildren in 2023 when Israeli forces bombed their house. He was then separated from his wife, who was receiving medical treatment in Egypt. She recently returned to Gaza after more than two and a half years, with an artificial limb and a glass eye.

“I made this garden for my wife, myself, and people to distract some of our pain,” he said. “I love beautiful life, flowers, and roses, and I hate destruction, blood, and iron.”