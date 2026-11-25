In my decade of working with young progressive leaders, I have noticed a striking tension. Young people have abysmally low trust in public institutions but incredibly high aspirations about what government should do and the future it should make possible for their generation.

Young progressives want an economy and democracy built for human flourishing—one that provides secure housing, health care, and a livable income. They want protection from a surveillance economy that tracks, profiles, and price-gouges people through unregulated technology. They want real free time and public spaces to enjoy life.

And now, in the recent midterms, they have proven themselves to be a powerful political force.

“Fed up with politics and demanding generational change, (young people) powered Democratic candidates and the rout of President Trump’s Republican Party,” wrote The New York Times. “Young voters between the ages of eighteen and twenty-nine shifted toward Democratic House candidates by thirty-three percentage points, according to preliminary results.”

The midterms were a moment of millennial ascendance for a new generation of leaders, many of whom cut their teeth in movements or as organizers. But what happens next is up to the millennials and Gen Zers who made themselves heard loud and clear at the polls.

Just a few years ago, it was hard to imagine a political movement capable of delivering on any of these ambitions. But the election last year of a little-known state assemblyman named Zohran Mamdani as the mayor of New York City offers a lesson in how that can change.

Ordinary New Yorkers, including the rank-and-file members of the Democratic Socialists of America, put in work, day after day, talking to their neighbors about taxes, transit ,and the fact that everyone should be able to afford to live in the city they call home.

Their work created an entirely new political possibility and broke through a moment when people felt betrayed, hopeless, and out of options. And this story has not ended with Mamdani taking office. His administration created the Office of Mass Engagement to bring a field-style operation into City Hall. One of its first campaigns helped New Yorkers understand the rent stabilization process and how to get involved.

In its first 100 days, Mamdani’s administration secured $9.3 million for workers thanks to the work of Julie Su, Mamdani’s deputy mayor for economic justice, and Samuel A.A. Levine, his worker protection commissioner. And earlier this year, the Rent Guidelines Board voted to freeze rents at 0 percent for two years, the first such vote in the city’s history.

Changes to governance from the inside have been matched with new energy on the outside, as organizations like the New York City Policy Forum work to coordinate on questions of city governance across academia, government, labor, and social movements.

The youth vote’s swing this cycle was not only because Mamdani has been fixing potholes and inspiring millennial optimism through the tradition of sewer socialists. But it certainly helped.

It’s important that Democratic Party leaders not read permanence into the swing of the youth electorate. But it’s equally important that young voters don’t cede responsibility for bringing about things they believe in after casting their vote.

Elected officials need people on the outside willing to sustain public pressure, mobilize communities to help make the case for change, and develop workable plans. This is why the election results are only the beginning. The opportunity now is about governing power, which requires an ecosystem of leaders willing to develop ambitious but viable policy proposals.

And so, to the young people reading this: Do not take your foot off the gas. Don’t think of yourself as a beneficiary of a future someone else is supposed to create. You need to continue to act as partners in governing—and that means understanding the nuts and bolts of how government works, learning how to develop break-glass policy ideas, and contributing to making public institutions fit for purpose.

Meanwhile, members of older generations need to welcome young people as co-creators of our collective future, and draw from their urgency, imagination, and energy. It’s time to build the future together.

This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives, a project of The Progressive magazine, and distributed by Tribune News Service.