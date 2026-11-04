We Need More Mentor Teachers of Color

In the decade following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, tens of thousands of Black teachers and school leaders lost their jobs, as white school boards integrated student bodies but closed Black schools and froze out Black educators. The repercussions of that purge are felt to this day, as the latest civil rights data attests.

During the 2023–24 school year, the U.S. Department of Education found, nearly 75 percent of public school teachers were white as compared with just 44 percent of students. Latino students represented nearly 30 percent of enrollment, but just 11 percent of teachers. Black students accounted for 15 percent, while Black teachers made up just 9 percent.

To policymakers and school leaders, these numbers demand more than another recruitment campaign. They require attention to the role that highly qualified teachers of color could play in diversifying the profession.

States, school districts, and educator preparation programs have invested in decades of recruitment for aspiring teachers of color through scholarships, alternative certification programs, teacher residencies, and “grow-your-own” initiatives. But recruiting racially diverse candidates—made exponentially more difficult by the blowback against diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and policies—is not the same as building a profession in which new educators of color are welcomed, supported, and encouraged to succeed by skilled mentors.

Research has demonstrated the long-term benefit that having teachers of color has on students of color, as well as on white students. Studies have found that Black and Latine students taught by teachers of the same racial background experience the strongest improvements in academic outcomes, well-being, and educational aspirations. The implications extend beyond merely who leads a classroom.

An accomplished mentor teacher of color can help a novice instructor critically examine deficit assumptions about students of color, interpret classroom interactions through a more culturally responsive lens, and recognize how disciplinary choices based on beliefs about good behavior can reproduce inequitable consequences for students and their families.

These possibilities are not automatic because a teacher shares the racial identity of their students. Nor should teachers of color be expected to educate colleagues or mentees about racism without adequate preparation, institutional support, and increased compensation.

Yet too often, mentors are selected because they are available, and not necessarily because they are qualified. Such arrangements disadvantage accomplished teachers by adding more responsibilities without adequate training or pay, especially in under-resourced schools.

The result is troubling: We invest in recruiting new teachers of color while neglecting the conditions that would enable existing teachers of color to mentor, develop, and retain them.

Recent civil rights data underscore why this matters. NPR recently reported that more than 720,000 students across the nation attend schools in which fewer than half of teachers are fully certified. Nearly three-quarters of these students are Black or Latine. The same data reveals persistent disparities in exclusionary disciplinary practices, especially for Black students.

These patterns demand more than recruitment campaigns. They require educational leaders to recognize decisions and policies that reproduce these outcomes. And doing so requires structural change.

First, states and the federal government should dedicate funding to recruit, prepare, compensate, and retain accomplished mentor teachers, with attention to expanding opportunities for teachers of color. These investments should include protected mentoring time and advancement opportunities.

Second, schools and universities should establish rigorous standards for selecting and preparing mentor teachers. These standards should include demonstrated instructional effectiveness, culturally responsive practices, and expertise coaching novices.

Third, state agencies should examine exactly who mentors aspiring teachers. While certain states collect information about teacher demographics, credentials, and employment, they have not made comparable investments in studying the composition, preparation, working conditions, and retention of mentor teachers.

If we want future generations of teachers to reflect the rich diversity of students in our public schools, educational leaders and policymakers must invest in the conditions for accomplished teachers of color to remain in the profession, advance as instructional leaders, and be better positioned to prepare those who follow them.

This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives, a project of The Progressive magazine, and distributed by Tribune News Service.