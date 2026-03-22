Our digital lives have hidden costs

Every time we stream a movie, upload photos, send emails or ask artificial intelligence to answer a question, the action feels effortless. The internet appears weightless—floating somewhere in an invisible “cloud.”

But the cloud is not weightless at all.

Behind every digital activity lies a vast physical infrastructure of data centers, servers, cables and energy networks that run nonstop. These facilities power the modern internet, and they consume enormous amounts of electricity.

According to the International Energy Agency, data centers and data transmission networks already account for roughly 2 percent to 3 percent of global electricity use—a number expected to grow as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and streaming services expand.

Every video streamed, every file stored in the cloud, and every AI query processed requires energy from remote warehouses filled with powerful computers. To keep servers from overheating, massive cooling systems operate around the clock, circulating chilled air or water through buildings packed with processors.

Much of that electricity still comes from fossil fuels. This means our seemingly harmless digital habits contribute—often invisibly—to the carbon emissions driving climate change.

The irony is striking. Many people think of the digital economy as environmentally friendly because it replaces physical products with online alternatives. Instead of DVDs, we stream movies. Instead of paper files, we store documents online. Instead of traveling to meetings, we join video calls from home.

These changes can reduce some environmental impacts. But convenience does not erase environmental cost—it simply shifts it somewhere else. The energy once used to manufacture and transport physical goods is now embedded in the digital infrastructure that powers our online lives.

As artificial intelligence systems grow more powerful, the energy demand behind digital services is expected to increase dramatically. Training large AI models requires enormous computational power, often running thousands of specialized processors for weeks or even months. Each step in that process consumes electricity, which can translate into significant carbon emissions.

Researchers have warned that the carbon footprint of advanced AI systems can be substantial depending on the energy sources used.

None of this means digital technology is inherently harmful. In fact, technology can play a critical role in solving environmental problems. Digital tools help scientists track deforestation, monitor wildlife populations, optimize energy grids, and model climate systems. Smart technologies can make buildings more efficient and reduce waste across industries.

The real issue is how the digital economy is powered.

Encouragingly, some technology companies are beginning to recognize this challenge. Firms such as Google have pledged to match their electricity consumption with renewable energy purchases, while other companies are investing in wind farms, solar energy, and more efficient data centers.

These initiatives demonstrate that cleaner digital infrastructure is possible. Advances in cooling systems, energy-efficient chips, and smarter server management can significantly reduce the electricity required to run large computing facilities.

But voluntary corporate pledges alone are not enough to address a rapidly growing industry with global environmental consequences. Governments must require greater transparency from data center operators about their energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Public reporting would help researchers, policymakers, and citizens understand the true environmental cost of digital services. Clear data could also encourage competition among companies to build more energy-efficient systems.

Stronger investments in renewable energy are equally important. The cleaner our electricity grids become, the less environmental damage will occur. Expanding wind, solar, and other low-carbon energy sources will help ensure that the growth of the digital economy does not come at the planet’s expense.

Consumers also have a role to play. While individual actions cannot solve the problem alone, small choices—such as reducing unnecessary cloud storage, limiting ultra-high-definition streaming when it is not needed or keeping devices longer instead of replacing them frequently—can collectively reduce energy demand.

Most importantly, we need to start talking about the environmental footprint of the digital world.

Technology has the potential to help build a more sustainable future. But that will only happen if we acknowledge the hidden costs of our digital lives and push for smarter, cleaner systems to power the internet we increasingly depend on.

Emmanuel O. Afolabi of Lagos State, Nigeria, writes about technology, society and environmental responsibility, with a focus on how emerging digital systems shape our collective future. This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives, a project of The Progressive magazine, and distributed by Tribune News Service.