Following a blowout midterm repudiation, the next U.S. Congress will have a vast opportunity to reorient the political landscape toward equity and common sense. One area that needs immediate attention and change is public health and the life sciences.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was once world-renowned for its public health services, lifesaving research, and health guidance and care. Now its constituent agencies—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the National Institutes of Health—have seen their missions deliberately undermined.

President Donald Trump’s appointees now serving in leadership roles at these agencies have, frighteningly, created an irresponsible system that ignores facts and data and functions as an arm of the administration’s anti-science agenda. The Trump puppets in leadership roles deny the importance of science and public health initiatives and have chosen to follow conspiracy theories and vigorously promote misinformation about science and vaccines.

In short, they have set out to denigrate facts and sideline the expert opinions of scientists, physicians, and public health professionals. This clear and present danger to the health of Americans has debilitated critical U.S. life science and medical research.

Ideally, one of the first acts of the new Congress should be the impeachment of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., followed by confirmation hearings for a new secretary who is scientifically qualified and knowledgeable in modern public health practices. This will hopefully lead to the appointment of more qualified individuals who are not motivated by any extreme partisan agenda.

Even if impeachment is not immediately possible, Democrats should minimally use their power to begin investigations into Kennedy’s malfeasance. Having tracked his actions since he was confirmed, our advocacy group Defend Public Health can assure members of Congress that they will find no shortage of material. There are thousands of scientists and health care professionals who would gladly provide information, resources, and testimony to support such an effort.

Unfortunately, some Democrats have signaled their intention to try working with Kennedy on some of his policies regarding food and the environment. This is folly, because it asks that they overlook Kennedy’s unforgivable campaign to stop vaccine use and development and the reintroduction of vaccine-preventable diseases, as well as the loss of the nation’s measles elimination status and his role in the destruction of public health initiatives. Kennedy must be removed from office to protect the health of all Americans.

Key opportunities also exist at state and local levels, where many public health powers reside. Some states have already formed coalitions to free themselves from reliance on the corrupted vaccine guidance now coming from Kennedy’s CDC. In states with a new legislative makeup, steps can be taken outside federal purview to shore up public health, such as passing bills to eliminate non-medical exemptions to vaccine requirements for school entry.

But this is just the beginning. A course change is necessary to survive and begin rebuilding, indeed redesigning, the nation’s public health and life sciences research infrastructure. We must take this opportunity to build back better.

The “People’s Health Platform” from the advocacy group Defend Public Health, of which we are leaders, lists many goals to pursue. Among them: guarantee health care for all; rebuild public health infrastructure; protect and expand access to sexual, reproductive, and gender-affirming health care; combat health inequity; prepare for the next pandemic; and rejoin global efforts to protect the public’s health.

Many experts believe the damage already done to public health and life science research will take several decades to repair. Perhaps. But we know our colleagues in the public health and life science research fields. We know the spirit, drive, and motivation of our group.

With proper government support and a crackdown on anti-science conspiracies and propaganda, we can restore public health infrastructure in the United States.

This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives, a project of The Progressive magazine, and distributed by Tribune News Service.