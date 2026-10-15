Listen to What Single Moms Are Saying

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I didn’t need a national report to tell me what single mothers need to survive because I’ve been there; I’ve lived it.

In partnership with the Urban Institute, my group, the Jeremiah Program—a national nonprofit working to make economic mobility possible for single mothers and their children—published “Elevating Their Voices: What Single Mothers Say They Need to Survive.” Substantiating what we have been saying for years, the report identifies child care as “a significant challenge for these single mothers, and mothers of young children and student parents disproportionately feel this burden.”

This is especially true for Nevada. A fact sheet from The Children’s Cabinet shares that, for married couples in the Silver State, licensed care for children in infancy through age four ranges from 9 percent to 12 percent of median household income, compared to 25 percent to 35 percent of that of single mothers.

To put these numbers in perspective, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deems child care affordable only if it is less than 7 percent of a family’s income. So child care as a sector is unaffordable for most of us, but especially for single mothers.

To address child care affordability, the state provides some assistance. Child care subsidies are available for households at or below 41 percent of Nevada’s median income. But the Guinn Center notes in a recent report that only around 10 percent of eligible families in Nevada participate. Moreover, after the American Rescue Plan Act expired, “the Childcare Subsidy Program has returned to pre-pandemic funding levels, resulting in a waitlist for new applicants and co-payment requirements for many participants.”

Nevada’s child care subsidy programs have been moved from one administrator to another, resulting in continued delays in stipend delivery. The Jeremiah Program exists to fill these gaps. When a mother doesn’t receive her child care subsidy from the state, the program will help with initiatives like summer enrichment funding. More than financial assistance, the Jeremiah Program also provides career support, tutoring for children, and backup child care.

Community isn’t just an extra benefit of the program; it is the program. I distinctly recall moments when I was raising my son, Taj, by myself and relying on a sisterhood of other single moms for child care. The kids would rotate through our houses, giving the other moms time to refresh and reset. For single mothers, the Jeremiah Program understands the importance of forming a sisterhood, one of the benefits our moms refer to most as they journey through the initiative and go on to obtain college degrees.

Single women and their children are often treated as though their struggles are unique to their demographic. In an April 2025 report, the Urban Institute notes: “In a recent study of thirty democratic countries with highly developed economies, the United States was found to have the highest ‘penalty’ for single motherhood.”

The struggles of single motherhood are a bellwether for substantial inequalities, early indicators of where and how systems are breaking down. While the experience of being a single mother is not monolithic, we are the proverbial canary in a coal mine. From a glass-half-full perspective, single mothers are an indicator of the opportunities for lawmakers and changemakers to make shifts that can impact the lives of a broad swath of Americans.

The report is clear: Single mothers are not asking for sympathy. They want systems that work, especially when it comes to health care, child care, housing, food, higher education, and flexible employment. Developing smart, comprehensive solutions improves systems for everyone, not just single parents. Essentially, a high tide lifts all boats.

If we can respond to the challenges and barriers that single moms face on a daily basis, we can build systems that work better for everyone. This is why this report is not simply about elevating the voices of single mothers. It’s about listening to them, and finally responding with the investments they’ve been asking for this whole time.

This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives, a project of The Progressive magazine, and distributed by Tribune News Service