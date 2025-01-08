Congress Needs to Pass the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act

In 2000, years after I had escaped human trafficking, I was pulled over for having a nonfunctioning tail light. By then I had rebuilt my life. I had a great job and a nice apartment. But when the police officer pulled me over and ran my information, he found a bench warrant for my arrest.

The warrant was a remnant of my past that I didn’t even know existed, from back in the days when I was trafficked. After I was arrested, I was jailed for several days in northern California and extradited via bus to southern California, where I was jailed for several more days before being released at midnight in downtown Los Angeles, my life upended.

Like many survivors of human trafficking, I have a criminal record in several different states, all due to arrests for offenses directly tied to my exploitation. I faced a relentless cycle of criminalization that hangs over my head to this day.

But now there is a glimmer of hope. The Trafficking Survivors Relief Act (TSRA) of 2024, which failed to gain traction in the last legislative session but is expected to be reintroduced this year, could finally offer a step forward for survivors caught in the cycle of criminalization. This bipartisan bill gives survivors a chance to clear our names by providing a pathway to vacate convictions and expunge records for non-violent federal offenses committed under coercion. Similar relief is already available for state-level offenses in many states.

The TSRA builds on the promise of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000, which provided resources and relief to victims of human trafficking but did not address the criminalization of victims like me. It acknowledges the complex reality that trafficking victims often become entangled in criminal activities as a direct result of their exploitation.

These activities can be as simple as driving other victims to another location or, as in my case, walking to get some food, which led to my arrest for loitering for the purpose of prostitution. Traffickers then hold these criminal records over the heads of their victims, making escape seem unattainable. My own trafficker bonded me out of jail when I was arrested so I would be in debt to him.

Even now, my criminal record follows me everywhere. For years, I wasn’t able to vote in California because of a felony conviction. When I tried to volunteer to help other survivors of human trafficking, I was turned down because of my record. I can’t work in many public-facing jobs, like teaching, nursing, or social work. Other trafficking survivors struggle to rent an apartment or get a scholarship to pursue an education, making recovery all the more difficult. We’re trapped, not just by our traffickers, but by the system that criminalizes us.

And while expungement of criminal records is a possibility in many states, it is a difficult process; victims must secure legal assistance and repeatedly recount traumatic experiences to strangers as they wind through the court system. Organizations like the Survivor Reentry Project provide invaluable support, but clearing a criminal record can take years—a daunting prospect for someone trying to rebuild their life.

The fear of law enforcement, the stigma of a criminal record, and the overwhelming legal hurdles create barriers for many survivors of trafficking. By passing the TSRA, Congress can affirm its commitment to justice and provide tangible support to those seeking to rebuild their lives.

But clearing their records is just one aspect of this process. Housing, education, employment, health care, and community support are all essential to survivors’ independence and well-being. We need comprehensive support to help survivors move forward, including legislation like the TSRA, legal assistance, and customized tools that address real needs and empower individuals effectively.

I urge lawmakers to listen to survivors, understand our experiences, and act with the urgency this issue demands. Together, we can work toward lasting solutions that honor the resilience and dignity of all survivors.

This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives, a project of The Progressive magazine, and distributed by Tribune News Service.