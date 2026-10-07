My Lost Ticket Out of Gaza

For years I have dreamed of continuing my education outside of Gaza. I aspire to become a professor, ambassador, and translator who travels around the world, sharing stories of the people of Gaza and representing its women.

Even before the genocide in Gaza began, the ability to leave was an immense challenge. To depart Gaza through the occupation’s checkpoints, Palestinians had to obtain an exit permit issued by the occupation reserved exclusively for specific travelers, like patients, day laborers, and aid workers. To depart through Egypt, we had to register with local Palestinian authorities up to one month in advance. Both methods were limited, ambiguous, time-consuming, and subject to case-by-case scrutiny by the occupation or Egyptian forces.

That process became even more difficult and expensive once the assault began. Traveling requires miracles. Throughout the past several years, I’ve tried to leave Gaza through international scholarships or conferences, but I’ve never been able to travel out of the Strip.

When I got an invitation earlier this year to work with Tomorrow’s Women, a nonprofit based in Mexico that brings together women from the United States, Palestine, and Israel to promote peace and leadership among them, I was excited. When I first came into contact with Tomorrow’s Women, Ameera, one of the directors of the organization’s Israel-Palestine program, told me there could be opportunities to travel abroad. My mind filled with scenes of being inside an airport, waiting for a plane, and standing on international platforms as I achieved the dream I had been waiting for since childhood.

The organization invited me to participate in a program in Northern Ireland called Futures Summit, part of an initiative focused on “investing in the next generation of leaders.” During the six-day “boot camp,” I would join about twenty-five other participants from several places, including Palestine, Israel, and the United States, to discuss organizing, solidarity, and peace. Tomorrow’s Women said the goal was for us to have “the confidence and connections to run for office, launch initiatives, and reimagine what shared society can look like.”

The prospect of attending the conference was exciting: It would give me the opportunity to meet people from different cultural backgrounds, exchange ideas, and engage in meaningful discussions. As an English language teacher and writer, I was also looking forward to using English in real conversations and becoming more confident in communicating with people from different parts of the world. Beyond the academic experience, travelling and attending an international conference would have been a new experience for me and a chance to step outside the difficult and isolating circumstances I had become accustomed to. I saw it as an opportunity to broaden my perspective, and regain a sense of connection with the wider world.

After I learned about the program, I applied for a passport through a travel agency, but it took a long time to process. Later, office administrators contacted me and told me that issuing the passport was impossible. At another office I visited, they told me the only solution was to contact a foreign embassy to submit a travel application in my name, and that leaving Gaza was difficult, but returning would be even more so.

As we prepared for the conference, I was connected with two other women invited to attend: Shaimaa, a twenty-five-year-old from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, and Lana, a thirty-four-year-old who moved to Egypt a few months after the war began.

When I asked Lana, who is going by a pseudonym for safety reasons, how to engage with other cultures, she told me not to worry. “We will be together,” she said, “and we are a group of women who share everything together without fear or worry.”

Before the conference began, we talked on WhatsApp with the other women attending to prepare for the program. The chats were wonderful. The women shared ideas, discussed the timing, and exchanged information on how to acquire visas in their countries.

We were excited. Ameera told us it was proving difficult to acquire permission for us to travel to Northern Ireland, since our documents had to be handled through a different process because we were from Gaza. Still, we held out hope. We continued preparing and waiting for status updates. Eventually, Ameera explained that arranging our travel separately could delay the group’s journey to Northern Ireland.

Two months before the conference, no one had contacted us regarding the visas, despite all of the participants preparing to travel. At that point, I realized the opportunity had been lost. Ameera told me not to worry, that “there will be more opportunities for other upcoming programs, and you will be among those who will be invited.”

I gathered my strength after the defeat that had quashed my enthusiasm, and told myself that I would wait for my dreams to come true, even if it took some time.

Shaimaa, Lana, and I all attended the program through Zoom. Sometimes the Internet disconnected, or my phone ran out of charge, so I would ask them to record the lectures in case I was absent. I saw the other participants together in Northern Ireland, talking to one another, sharing their opinions, and drinking coffee, and I wished I was among them.

“It was a golden opportunity and a dream I hoped would come true,” Shaimaa tells me. “I wished I could be with them in person, sharing ideas and discussions face-to-face, but the circumstances did not allow that.”

“Honestly, I felt deeply sad,” she adds. “The circumstances in Gaza did not allow us to leave. The crossings are closed, and the war surrounds us from every side. We are here victims of this war, and we have lost many opportunities and the dreams we were building because of the deteriorating situation. However, hope still lives in my heart. I hope that opportunities will come again, that I will be part of them in the near future after this war ends, and that I will meet them in real life, not only behind screens.”

Despite the disappointment, I learned a lot from the conference and from listening to others’ experiences and perspectives. It taught me that meaningful connections can be created between people from very different backgrounds, and I became more confident in using English to communicate and share my own ideas.

I will not be deterred by challenges of this experience. Rather, I will become stronger day by day. Even if achieving my dream takes a long time, it will come. I will wait no matter how long it takes. Every minute of waiting is a step on the ladder of my dreams, which I will climb with all my strength.